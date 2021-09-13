Former City striker leaves role to deal with depression

Published: 7:45 AM September 13, 2021

Craig Bellamy celebrates a 1-0 win at Grimsby in April 1999 during his Norwich City days Picture: Archant library

Former Norwich City striker Craig Bellamy has left his role as assistant manager at Anderlecht to deal with depression.

The former Wales international spoke about his mental health last year, revealing he has had the condition since his playing days.

In a statement Anderlecht said Bellamy’s mental health problems had “resurfaced again recently” and that he had taken the “difficult but very necessary decision concerning his health” to leave.

Anderlecht added: "Bellamy said goodbye to the players in the dressing room on Sunday afternoon after the 7-2 victory against KV Mechelen."

He joined Anderlecht as the club's under-21 coach in 2019 and moved to being an assistant to former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany earlier this year.

Anderlecht added: "His experience as a striker in the Premier League and his drive took our young squad to a higher level.

"Both coach Vincent Kompany and director of sports Peter Verbeke want to thank Bellamy explicitly for his efforts and show great understanding for Bellamy's brave decision."

Verbeke said: "The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless. It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period."

Bellamy, who started his career at Carrow Road, scoring 34 goals in 91 games between August 1996 and August 2000, revealed in May 2020 that he had been diagnosed with depression and had been taking medication for three years.

If you have concerns about your mental health then support is available here.