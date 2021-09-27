Injury blow for former Norwich City winger

Published: 10:21 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM September 27, 2021

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez’s excellent start to his loan spell at Middlesbrough has been curtailed by a thigh injury.

The Cuban wasn’t involved in Boro’s defeat to Reading at the weekend with fans wondering why the 28-year-old had failed to make the starting line-up following three impressive performances, which saw him score one goal.

However, manager Neil Warnock has confirmed Hernandez sustained an injury problem in training and isn’t likely to return before the international break.

“I don’t think we’ll see Onel before the international break,” Warnock told Teesside Live. “I’d be very surprised. He went out last minute of training. It was a disappointment, but we’ve had a few of them. It was a thigh strain. He had a few problems down there at Norwich with fatigue and that.”

The news means Hernandez will miss Tuesday’s Championship clash against Sheffield United before the trip to Hull next weekend.