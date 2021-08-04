Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release

David Freezer

Published: 5:52 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 5:59 PM August 4, 2021
Matthew Sorinola of Milton Keynes Dons and Ethen Vaughan of Norwich City in action during the Papa J

Ethen Vaughan in EFL Trophy action for Norwich City U23s at MK Dons last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ethen Vaughan has bounced back from his Norwich City release by earning a contract with Premier League rivals Burnley.

The full-back was among the young players released by the Canaries at the end of last season but has signed a one-year deal with the Clarets, with the option of a further 12 months.

Vaughan was the regular starting right-back for City's under-23s last season, including in three of their four EFL Trophy matches.

However, the 19-year-old was alongside academy players including William Hondermarck and Jordan Thomas in not getting a new contract.

Born in Halifax, Vaughan earned a Wales U19 cap a couple of years ago. He has been on trial at Burnley during pre-season, where his younger brother Rohan is also in the academy ranks.

“I’m really happy to get it done, it’s a great club," Vaughan said after signing his contract. "There’s so many brilliant aspects to the place and I just think it’s the right place for me to push on.

“My younger brother is here too, he’s been in the academy here for a couple of years, so it’s nice that we’re both here.

“I’ve really enjoyed pre-season and getting to know the lads and the staff and they have all been great with me from day one.

“I just can’t wait for the season to get going now, we’re into the last week of pre-season then the preparation for the league begins, I’m excited for it.”

The youngster spent four years in Norfolk, having previously been on the books at Huddersfield Town, so moving back up north is a welcome element of the deal for him.

"It's a big thing being back up here," Vaughan added, speaking to Burnley's official website. "I moved to Norwich at 16 and at the time that was the best idea and right thing to do.

"It helped me develop as a person and mature but it's nice to now be back home around my friends and family again.

"I'm just buzzing to get going and begin the next chapter of my career at Burnley."

The Lancashire side also signed midfielder Adam Phillips after a trial in 2019, following his release from Norwich.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool trainee has enjoyed loan spells at Morecambe and Accrington Stanley, signing a new deal this summer before heading back to Morecambe following their promotion to League One.

