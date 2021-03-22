Published: 10:56 AM March 22, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM March 22, 2021

Ben Gibson was taken off on a stretcher during the second half of Norwich City's draw with Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are unlikely to learn the full extent of Ben Gibson's ankle injury until later this week.

The central defender was taken off in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn, after rolling his right ankle as he tried to turn the ball goalwards from a corner.

Head coach Daniel Farke admitted after the game that he feared "it could be a serious injury" with initial concerns about ligament damage for the Burnley loanee.

The Canaries have the international break to assess the situation fully but it's understood that Gibson's ankle was still very swollen on Monday morning, which will take time to subside.

The moment which left Norwich defender Ben Gibson in pain - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He is due to see a specialist at the end of this week to assess whether surgery is needed and with only eight games of the Championship campaign remaining it is likely that surgery would mean an early end to his season.

Kenny McLean and Kieran Dowell have both missed around three months following ankle ligament surgery in recent years, so if surgery is needed, the former Middlesbrough centre-back should be ready for pre-season as long as all went smoothly.

The 28-year-old has made 27 appearances so far this season and is set to see his loan turned into a permanent deal this summer, with an £8million deal lined up if promotion is confirmed.

With Farke's team sitting 14 points clear of third place after winning nine of their last 10 games, that is looking highly likely.

Christoph Zimmermann replaced Gibson during the closing stages and looks likely to come in for the game at Preston on Good Friday.

Grant Hanley is away with Scotland so City will need their skipper to come through World Cup qualification action unscathed - with their game against the Faroe Islands less than 48 hours before the league game at Deepdale.

Otherwise, defensive midfielders Alex Tettey and Jacob Sorensen also have experience at centre-back, with academy prospect Andrew Omobamidele on the fringes this season, who is due to join up with the Republic of Ireland U21s for a friendly in Wales on Friday.