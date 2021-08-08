Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 8, 2021

Ben Gibson played his first full match of pre-season as Norwich were beaten at Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson doesn't think Norwich City need to be too harsh on themselves after finishing pre-season with a 3-0 loss at Newcastle but the defender admits the second half deterioration wasn't acceptable.

An under-strength Canaries team were the better side in the first half at St James' Park but the impact of still having seven players unavailable after the recent Covid-19 outbreak became apparent after the break.

The Magpies were able to make 10 changes, including star man Allan Saint-Maximin coming on and leaving the tiring City defence tied in knots and supporters concerned just a week before the Premier League opener against Liverpool.

"I thought the structure was good, we defended well as a team, had a lot of possession, probably created the better of the chances without having any really clear-cut ones," Gibson said of the first half.

"It was a fairly consistent game, we were probably the better side. We came out the second half and we were nowhere near the level that we have to be at.

"So we won't get carried away but at the same time that's the harsh reality of the Premier League, even if it's - all due respect to Newcastle - not a Champions League team.

"I would rather it be now than next week or in a few weeks' time. You don't get carried away; it's a friendly, we've got lots of lads missing, we're very young out there, you can see that, and it's a real big learning curve.

"That's the level you have to be at to compete, so a harsh reality. The positives are that the first half we showed we can compete but it's got to be for 90 or 95 minutes."

Gibson was signed for around £8million this summer after a hugely successful season-long loan and has returned from the ankle injury which finished his season early with two starts this week.

The centre-back's form for boyhood club Middlesbrough during 2016-17 earned him England call-ups but ultimately finished in relegation, an experience he intends to draw upon as he returns to the Premier League this season.

"I think I can take a lot from it, as can the boys here who were here two years ago," he continued. "You assess things that you did well and also assess those that could have gone better.

"As a club, obviously I wasn't here, but I hope we've learned from those things - like we did last season.

"Obviously the frailties were at the back and we addressed that last year, albeit today that was a different look to us as a team to how it was last year (playing three at the back).

"But it's important that we address that second half today because that isn't acceptable, whether it's a friendly or not, we have a level of pride, we're not happy with the goals.

"We'll analyse it, no doubt, and pick the bones out of it because it's only really a mistake if you don't learn from it and you repeat it.

"So if we nip that in the bud now and learn from it, it will have been a really good test."