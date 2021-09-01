'How awful, oh no!' - Timm Klose’s top five moments at Norwich City

Opinion

Published: 12:14 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM September 1, 2021

The defining moment of Timm Klose's Norwich City career - scoring an epic injury-time equaliser against Ipswich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There may have been some difficult low points during his time at Norwich City but Timm Klose also leaves with many happy memories.

Popular for his mischievous grin, quirky quotes and a huge laugh, the defender’s likeable personality was also combined with hitting some top levels of performance at times, when fully fit.

Following confirmation of the former Switzerland international’s mutual agreement to bring his contract to an end on transfer deadline day, we’ve looked back at five of Klose’s best moments in a City shirt.

5 – Assisting Emi

A tense game against a dangerous Brentford side needed a breakthrough and Klose found that moment just over 10 minutes before half-time.

Striding out of defence with the ball in trademark style, he urged Emi Buendia to start his run and looped a dipping pass perfectly behind the visiting defence.

Then it was over to the little Argentine to announce himself in style with his first goal in English football, timing the run perfectly to avoid offside and flicking the dropping ball on the volley past the surprised goalkeeper.

4 – Excited celebrations

Klose scored a respectable 10 goals in 128 games for City, the first of which came during a crucial win over Newcastle in the Premier League in April 2016.

His arrival had contributed to improved form not quite bringing the points that were deserved and City were falling towards relegation.

A 0-0 home draw with Manchester City and a 2-1 win at West Brom had kept hopes alive and then Klose sparked a 3-2 win over Newcastle, heading in the first goal just after half-time from a Robbie Brady free-kick.

Martin Olsson would eventually fire the injury-time winner and survival hopes were boosted with a move out of the relegation zone - only for a knee injury during the first half of the next game, a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace to end Klose's season early.

That dealt a major blow to Alex Neil's plans and four consecutive defeats resulted in relegation.

3 – The crucial stepover

In amongst the absolute chaos of City's memorable Boxing Day of 2018 was the coolest of stepover's from Klose at the crucial moment.

The Canaries had fallen 3-0 behind in the 74th minute and the game looked to be lost but goals from Mario Vrancic and Onel Hernandez had kept things interesting.

Then in the eighth minute of added time, the big Swiss had pushed forward and took a pass on his chest and calmly spread a lovely pass out to Hernandez in space on the right wing.

Ben Godfrey eventually prodded the ball into the box and Klose had the awareness to stepover the ball and confuse the Forest defenders, buying Hernandez an extra second to pick his spot and spark unbelievable scenes of relief and celebration as a 3-3 draw was somehow salvaged.

2 – Sparking a title charge

The appointment of Daniel Farke brought the best out of Klose in the Championship, playing in a possession-based style, and a difficult start to 2018-19 was being impressively shaken off.

It was a 2-1 win away to play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest that had the rest of the division really taking notice though, with Klose scoring both goals and sparking six successive wins that would take the eventual champions to the top of the table.

Forest had led 1-0 at the break but Klose nodded in a Moritz Leitner free-kick in the 60th minute and then again scored in front of the delirious travelling City fans, scoring the winner in the 84th minute.

An Emi Buendia corner had been headed goalwards by Jordan Rhodes and saved but Klose was lurking unmarked at the back post to turn in the loose ball.

The Canaries celebrate Timm Klose's winner at Forest in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

1 – When are they ever going to beat them!

No contest. The centre-back's greatest moment is indisputable - as much for how funny and satisfying it was, as to how important.

Ipswich thought they'd finally brought an end to their search for a derby win after nine games and over seven years of City dominance, in February 2018.

Yet the determination and burst of pace from Grant Hanley secured one last chance to put the ball in the box, in the fifth minute of injury-time, thwarting the celebrations that had started in the away end.

The Scot picked out his centre-back partner in the middle and Klose powered a header home at the Barclay end which nearly blew the roof off Carrow Road.

Timm Klose made the most of his big moment on derby day in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wild celebrations ensued, with Klose punching the air in celebration and letting out an almighty roar of relief, as an unforgettable piece of commentary was born on BBC Radio Suffolk.

"How awful, oh no! When are Ipswich Town ever going to beat them?!

"It's Klose. Gunn has run the length of the field - oh this is heartbreaking.

"There are fans on the pitch, Ipswich Town can't believe it."

There were disappointing spells of Klose's Norwich career but that moment made him a legend, an unforgettable moment that Canaries fans will always be thankful for.

And that unbeaten derby record? It currently stands at over 10 years, 12 matches, one play-off triumph and with Town in League One as City tackle the big boys in the Premier League.

A moment that will never be forgotten. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/9uG3pDj4qf — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 31, 2021

