More call-ups and more problems for Norwich City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City pair Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley have called into the Scotland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Scotland begin their Group F campaign at home to Austria on March 25 before travelling to Israel three days later.
They then face the Faroe Islands at home on Wednesday, March 31 and it is this fixture which may cause concern at Norwich if McLean and Hanley are involved for their country.
The Canaries travel to Preston just two days later and head coach Daniel Farke is worried about the welfare of his returning internationals given the tight turnaround.
City have the same problem with England Under-21 stars Oliver Skipp and Max Aarons whilst Dimitris Giannoulis is also likely to be in action for Greece on the Wednesday.
City’s request to have the Preston clash moved to the Saturday for more recovery time has been rejected by the EFL and the Deepdale side.
Scotland squad
Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin, David Marshall
Defenders: Andrew Considine, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay
Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Fraser, Oliver McBurnie, Kevin Nisbet