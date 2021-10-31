City defender downcast after ‘very special’ moment is wasted

Interview

The joy of a first senior goal proved short-lived for Andrew Omobamidele, who admits Norwich City wasted their hard work after losing concentration during their 2-1 loss to Leeds.

After a lively battle in the first half at Carrow Road, the game was decided during a frenetic five minutes, as Raphinha put the visitors in front in the 58th minute after skipping away from the Irish youngster.

Within two minutes the 19-year-old defender had crashed a header in off the crossbar from a Milot Rashica corner to spark wild celebrations of relief at Carrow Road – only for the Canaries to concede a sloppy goal within three minutes.

“It was very special,” Omobamidele said, with a disappointed tone. “I hadn’t scored yet for the seniors and to do it at home, obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted, but that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The joy soon turned to frustration though as Ozan Kabak lost possession when stepping out of defence and Rodrigo beat Tim Krul from 20 yards with a shot that dipped late to evade the keeper.

“Obviously it’s disappointing, that they equalised quite quickly, but hopefully we put in a better performance coming out of Chelsea,” Omobamidele continued, having been brought into the starting XI after that 7-0 collapse.

“We wanted to give the fans something to cheer about so not the result we wanted but we can’t dwell on it too long, we’ve just got to brush it off and focus on Brentford next week.”

The 2-1 defeat at Carrow Road on Sunday ended in boos, as City went a 10th game without a win since promotion, scoring just their fourth goal – leaving Daniel Farke’s team eight points adrift of safety already.

“Obviously it’s a rough stage for us, let’s be honest, but we need to stick together and we need the fans to do that for us because we need that support,” Omobamidele continued.

“We’ll assess it on Monday because for large parts of the game we were better than at Stamford Bridge and some recent performances.

“So I think there are a couple of positives but the end result, especially at home in front of our own fans.”

