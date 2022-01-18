Norwich City hire Aston Villa coach amid backroom changes

Breaking

Dean Smith has added Aston Villa's Liam Bramley to his coaching team as Norwich City confirm other changes in staff at the club.

Bramley was elite development coach at Aston Villa having been promoted from under-18s manager by Smith before he departed the Midlands club in November and has joined the Canaries as a first-team coach.

He will be tasked with supporting Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare in preparing the first team for Premier League matches, being an active part of training sessions and supporting the analysis department.

Bramley, who has also worked for the FA and Newcastle United, was joint-manager of the Villa U18 side who won the youth cup last season, defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the final at Villa Park back in May.

He subsequently earned a promotion to his current role designed to act as a conduit between the first team and development squad.

A number of players coached under Bramley have featured for the first team in Carney Chukwuemeka and Louie Barry.

Speaking about the appointment of Bramley to his first-team staff, Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the football club.

"He is a young, up-and-coming coach and someone that both myself and Shakey [Craig Shakespeare] highlighted as a potential addition to our setup here.

“We were impressed with his qualities at Villa and are delighted to have such a progressive young coach join us here at Norwich," he told the club's official channels.

“Liam was a name that I discussed with both Stuart [Webber] and Neil [Adams] during our initial talk. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to get the deal done with Villa to bring him here.

“Liam will provide an additional coaching link to the analysis department, working closely with Matt Lewis, who has done some excellent work heading up that area during my time with the club.”

Steve Weaver's role in Smith's first-team coaching set-up has also been made permanent.

The experienced coach will act as a conduit between the first-team and the development squad, playing a key role in the progression of academy players through to Smith's first-team squad.

Weaver has been visible in the dug-out since Smith's arrival at the club and has provided some important information about the squad to City's boss.

“I have been really happy and impressed with both the setup and infrastructure that we’ve inherited here," Smith added.

“Steve Weaver has been instrumental in helping both myself and Shakey settle in. We want him to continue to be the conduit between the academy and first team to maintain and enable that stream of players between teams."

Other changes include the appointment of Glyn Lewis to the head of physical performance and nutrition, replacing Chris Domogalla who departed the club alongside Daniel Farke.

Lewis joined the club back in 2013 and was previously a long-serving sports scientist at the club, a role he has held for over eight years.

Chris Burton is the new head of medical services, with City splitting Domogalla's role into two.

Burton will be responsible for leading the first team medical department and overseeing medical provision for the academy. He has been at the club for four years after joining from Scunthorpe back in 2017.

Steve Weaver's role in the Norwich City set-up has been made permanent. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sports scientist Jay Eastoe-Smith has also stepped up to a first-team role.

Norwich have also officially welcomed goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms, who replaces Tom Weal as development phase goalkeeping coach, and Iain Brunskill to their academy coaching team.

Brunskill has taken the role of senior development coach. He has experience working with Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton as well as coaching the Jordan and China national teams.