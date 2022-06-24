Placheta attracting Championship interest - reports

News

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road. - Credit: PA

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta is attracting interest from Championship clubs including Birmingham City, according to reports.

Polish outlet Meczyki have stated that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from several English second division clubs, as well as from outside the UK.

The Blues are the only club named, after they lost Norwich winger Onel Hernandez at the end of last season. He's now returned to Colney after a successful five months on loan in the midlands, where he played 21 times and made six goal contributions.

Placheta played 14 times for Dean Smith's side last season, starting just six Premier League games after a battle with covid-19 marred the start of his campaign.

The seven-times capped international moved to Norfolk in 2020 from Slask Wroclaw, scoring once in 41 appearances in yellow and green.

The report suggests that any move for Placheta is likely to be a loan with an option to buy next summer, as appears to be the case with a number of likely exits from Carrow Road.

The Canaries are hopeful of moving on Greek winger Christos Tzolis before the end of the transfer window, but struggles to recoup the £8.8million they originally paid have meant that a temporary exit with an option to buy is more likely than a permanent departure.

City's only signing so far has also come in the form of a loan, with Isaac Hayden's move from Newcastle United obligated to become permanent if certain performance-related criteria are met.

It's understood that sporting director Stuart Webber is keen to utilise the loan market further this summer, with the financial strains of relegation harming the club's ability to complete expensive permanent transfers.

Norwich's capabilities to complete such deals will hinge on whether they can sell their top assets, with right-back Max Aarons likely to command the largest fee from any potential suitors.

Kosovan winger Milot Rashica is reportedly keen on a return to the Bundesliga, while links between City goalkeeper Tim Krul and PSV Eindhoven were put to bed when the Dutch side signed Walter Benitez from Nice.