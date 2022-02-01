Cantwell reveals joining Bournemouth was an 'easy' decision

Todd Cantwell has left Norwich City to join Bournemouth on loan. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell admitted it was an “easy option” to join Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season.

Cantwell joined the Cherries just before the transfer deadline passed on Monday evening with the Championship side negotiating an option to make the move permanent in the summer for a reported fee of around £11m.

Cantwell hopes to kickstart his career with Scott Parker’s side and help them get back in the Premier League.

“It’s something I wanted to get done. I wanted to get out and as soon as I knew it was a possibility it was a pretty easy option for me,” he told the Bournemouth website.

“The manager (Parker) said everything that made me think this is definitely the right move for me. I like the direction the club is moving in and we both want success.”

With two Championship promotions on his CV, Cantwell believes he can add some promotion know-how to the Bournemouth mix.

“It’s a very difficult division to get out of,” he added. “From my experience the brand of football at Norwich is very similar to what the manager wants to play here.

“With everything that we’ve got here I think we’ve got the foundations to do what we’ve done before and win the title.

“The style of play here was a big factor for me. Any player will tell you that they need to play in a team that suits them.”

Only one piece of the Norwich boyband remains in Max Aarons following the departures of Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and now Cantwell.

However, Cantwell believes all of them helped spur each other on to forge successful professional careers.

“I came through with a couple of lads like Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis so we’ve had a good amount of success at Norwich.

“I think us coming through together helped us get through. We’ve all done quite well.”