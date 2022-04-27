City boss gives his verdict on prospects for next season

Interview

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith insists his players have more quality than they are currently showing in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith insists his current squad are good enough to come straight back up if this season ends in relegation.

A Burnley win at Watford on Saturday, coupled with a City defeat at Aston Villa, would condemn Smith’s side to the Championship next season.

Until the Canaries are mathematically down Smith and his players will retain hope they can salvage their Premier League status.

But the former Villa boss admits he has got to address a “losing culture” that has taken hold of the Canaries once again in the top-flight.

Work is already underway behind the scenes to address this as City look to strengthen a squad that hasn’t been added to since Smith’s arrival.

However, Smith insists the current roster has a lot more quality than they are currently showing.

“The squad we’ve got are good footballers – they have walked the league twice,” he said. “If we were to go down, are they good enough to come back up? Yes, we are.

MORE: Paddy Davitt answers your Norwich City questions

“We need to learn from our mistakes because we have been making some individual errors in the games since I’ve been here.”

Meanwhile, Villa are planning to pay tribute to Smith as part of a banner display against the Canaries on Saturday.

This weekend will mark the first time Smith has returned to Villa Park since he was sacked in November following a run of five successive Premier League defeats.

However, Smith is remembered fondly as Villa boss, taking the Midlands side to promotion via the Championship play-offs and an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

The game against the Canaries will see a display put on by Project B6, a fan group who have designed flags down the years funded by supporters’ donations.

A huge Smith banner will appear on Saturday in homage to their former boss.

Explaining the timing, Project B6 tweeted: "(The) banner was funded by fans within days of his sacking, before Steven Gerrard was announced. Didn’t display it versus Brighton out of respect for Steven Gerrard's first game. Club said save it for the Norwich game. Fans donated money to show respect and their love towards him."