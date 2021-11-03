Andrew Omobamidele scored his first senior goal during Norwich City's loss to Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Premier League prospects may look bleak but young defender Andrew Omobamidele doesn't think the Norwich City players have given up on each other.

The Republic of Ireland international still believes that the Canaries can kick-start their campaign belatedly, despite a 2-1 loss to Leeds leaving Daniel Farke's team eight points from safety already, after just 10 games.

Omobamidele headed the equaliser on Sunday but the Carrow Road joy soon turned back to frustration as errors from Ozan Kabak and Tim Krul allowed the visitors to equalise within three minutes.

“It’s a long season, we just need to get around each other. To be fair, it’s a great bunch of lads, no one is pointing fingers at each other," the 19-year-old said.

“We’ll get around and criticise ourselves, that’s what you need in the dressing room, to focus on Brentford.

“I think the belief is already there, we believe in each other, we know we’ve got the players and I think it’s just a matter of time, personally, before it clicks and we start getting results.

“We’ve shown glimpses and stuff like that but the Premier League is a different ball game to the Championship. You can’t have that five or 10-minute spell when you’re not on it because Premier League teams will punish you.”

A fitness concern ahead of Saturday's clash with the Bees in west London is for skipper Grant Hanley. Despite a groin concern, the centre-back has been named in the Scotland squad ahead of the international break alongside City team-mates Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour.

Hanley was struggling towards the end of the first half against Leeds and Brandon Williams was warming up intensely at the break, only for the Scot to come sprinting out for the second half and last until the 88th minute, when he was replaced by winger Przemyslaw Placheta as City chased a late leveller.

“Grant’s a warrior. That just shows that he is a very main part of our defence. He’s solid, like a wall back there," Omobamidele said.

“Obviously he is injured and someone else might come off because it’s a tough game but that’s not Grant, he’s a warrior.

“That’s what you want from your captain and the kind of leadership that we need.”

NCFC EXTRA: Omobamidele hungry for more Norwich City action