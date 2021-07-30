'That is gorgeous' - City fans loving new away kit

Opinion

Published: 6:26 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 6:33 PM July 30, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele models the Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

The reveal of Norwich City's new away kit has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction ahead of the new Premier League season.

City unveiled their new black and turquoise kit this afternoon, which has gone straight on sale online and will be available in club stores from 9.30am tomorrow.

Released alongside a pink goalkeeper kit, the predominantly black kit features turquoise detailing, including the club crest and the logo of shirt sponsor Lotus.

The Canaries revealed the new away kit with a social media video featuring players including Angus Gunn, Andrew Omobamidele, Kenny McLean and Adam Idah, as well as players from the women's team and the academy.

