Canaries unveil black and turquoise away kit

Published: 4:30 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM July 30, 2021

Teemu Pukki models the new Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City have released their away kit ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season, changing to a mostly black strip with a turquoise edging.

It is the second kit to be revealed since the Canaries brought an end to their 10-year association with manufacturer Errea and switched to Joma.

The club crest, as with last season's third kit, changes colour to suit the aesthetic of the kit. The logo of shirt sponsor Lotus is also in the turquoise colour to work in conjunction with the primary black colour.

The away kit has gone on sale online straight away and will be available in club stores tomorrow, with a club statement explaining: "This season’s away kit is a more classic design that sees us return to a predominantly black jacquard fabric with turquoise detailing.

Andrew Omobamidele models the Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

"The sleeves once again take inspiration from the wings of the canary, with this design featuring a classy V-neck collar, turquoise stripe detailing down the length of the body and shorts finished with tonal badges.

"Like the home shirt, woven into the collar of the shirt are the club’s six values – growth, integrity, belonging, resilience, pride and commitment."

Revealed in a video on social media this afternoon, Angus Gunn also appears in a bright pink goalkeeper kit, which can be seen in the club's online store, featuring a black v-neck collar, the crest and sponsor logos in black and with the arms featuring a two-tone pink pattern.

The keeper kit comes with all pink socks while the socks for the outfield kit are black with the turquoise trim at the top.

Gunn was appearing alongside teammates including Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah and Kenny McLean, as well as players from the women's team and the academy.

The new design steps away from the petrol blue away kit of last season, which had proven unpopular with some supporters.

The traditional yellow home kit for the new campaign was revealed earlier this month, with a green pattern on the sleeve and the club crest in its recognised green and yellow style.

The new away kit will be available to buy from the City stores at Carrow Road and in the Fan Hub in London Street from 9.30am tomorrow, with the Canaries reminding supporters that both stores are now cashless and only accepting card payments.

Joma produce kits for clubs around Europe, including Atalanta, Villarreal, Anderlecht and Hoffenheim.