Norwich City furious at potential Chelsea fixture change

City's home clash against Chelsea will take place on Thursday, March 10 if either are successful in their fifth round ties in midweek. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have expressed their “disappointment and frustration” at a potential fixture change to their Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.

Should either the Canaries or Blues progress in their FA Cup fifth round ties this week against Liverpool or Luton Town respectively, then their Premier League clash will now take place on Thursday, March 10 (7.30pm kick-off). The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 19 (3pm kick-off).

This means the visit of Thomas Tuchel’s side could come just a few days before City’s relegation six-pointer away at Leeds on Sunday, March 13 (kick-off 2pm).

A statement on City’s official website said: “Given the proximity of our game away at Leeds United on the following Sunday, Norwich City would like to express its disappointment and frustration at the late notice and timing of this potential fixture rearrangement.

“Norwich City would also like to apologise to both sets of supporters for any inconvenience caused by this potential late rearrangement.”