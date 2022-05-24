Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on AFC Wimbledon winger

News

AFC Wimbledon's Ayoub Assal is being touted for a move away from Plough Lane this summer - Credit: PA

Norwich City are being touted with a move for AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal.

The Canaries are interested in signing the 20-year-old winger this summer but could face competition from Premier League sides Brentford and Fulham, according to the Mirror.

Wimbledon are likely to have to sell Assal this summer after a nightmare end to their League One campaign which saw them relegated following a 27-match run without a win.

Assal, who trained with the England U20 squad earlier this year, scored eight goals in 42 league games for the Londoners this season whilst also claiming six assists.

Blackburn Rovers and QPR have also been linked with the former Millwall man, who has reportedly got a price tag of around £1.5m. He has two years remaining on his contract at Plough Lane.

City legend and Wimbledon interim boss Mark Bowen admitted it could be difficult to keep Assal this summer.

“I am under no illusions that the club have got to do things that they need to do to financially survive – I am aware of that,” Bowen told the South London Press.

“If it comes to a situation where certain individuals have to leave, then what is most important is that it’s right for the club in terms of the money that we get and if we can replace them to the right level.

“It’s not an exact science, but I am certainly very much aware of where AFC Wimbledon are in terms of being able to keep players who are maybe getting offers from bigger clubs in higher leagues – it’s a difficult situation to try and fight against.”

Canaries boss Dean Smith is on the lookout for reinforcements this summer and is targeting creative players to supplement strikers Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Josh Sargent.