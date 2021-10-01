City legend appointed to senior role at West Ham

Published: 12:55 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM October 1, 2021

Rob Newman captained the Norwich City Legends in an exhibition game against Inter Milan at Carrow Road in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Rob Newman has been appointed head of recruitment at West Ham.

Reports emerged in July that the former Canaries defender was set to become the Premier League club's director of football.

The 57-year-old has today been unveiled as the Hammers' new academy chief though, bringing an end to 12 years of association with Manchester City, where he was international scouting and recruitment manager.

“I’m really pleased to be here and coming in at a great time, especially after what’s been a fantastic start for the club this season," Newman told his new club's website.

“In the last window alone, West Ham brought in four international players, coming to the club because they’ve seen how well everything is going. They’ve seen what a great club it is and what an even greater club it could become.

"Hopefully I can be part of that process now. I’m going to give it 100 per cent.”

Newman made 249 appearances for City between 1991 and 1998. He had stints as a manager at Southend United and Cambridge United as well as assistant manager to Kevin Bond at Bournemouth.

West Ham boss David Moyes added: “I am delighted to welcome Rob to West Ham United and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to restructure and enhance our recruitment and scouting department.

“Rob has fantastic experience and a wonderful pedigree in the game. He has rightly earned a lot of recognition for his excellent work at Manchester City and we are very pleased that he has chosen to take up this exciting new challenge here at West Ham.

“We have made some good strides forward with our player recruitment process but we want to continue improving and getting better and Rob’s arrival will help us to achieve that.”

A statement from joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold concluded: “As a club, we have conducted a very thorough and comprehensive search for the person we all believed was right to lead in this vital role – someone we feel will fit in perfectly and shares our united vision to ensure we continue to build on the strong progress we have made.”

Newman joins a host of staff with Canaries links at West Ham, with Alan Irvine and Paul Nevin part of Moyes' first-team coaching staff, Ricky Martin being academy manager and Dmitri Halajko in charge of the club's under-23 squad.

It's thought that Newman is still based in Norfolk, having worked regularly as a pundit for the Canaries last season on the club’s matchday NR1 Live show, also previously coaching at Langley School alongside former team-mate Darren Eadie.

