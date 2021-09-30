Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City number one set to pass Premier League milestone

David Freezer

David Freezer

Published: 5:00 PM September 30, 2021   
Tim Krul of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwic

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul is set to pass a significant milestone if he retains his starting role for Norwich City at Burnley on Saturday, as he will make his 200th appearance in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old Netherlands international will be the 34th keeper to reach a double century since the league's formation in 1992, with former Liverpool and Aston Villa keeper David James leading the way with 572.

Some notable former stoppers will be surpassed if Krul remains a regular starter this season as well, with Mark Bosnich, Kevin Pressman, Neville Southall and Shaka Hislop among those not too far ahead.

Krul joined Newcastle United as a 17-year-old from hometown club Den Haag and was on the bench a few times for the Magpies during 2006-07, making his debut at 18 and keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Palermo in the Uefa Cup group stages.

Loans at Falkirk and Carlisle followed before the Dutchman made seven appearances during Newcastle's title-winning season in the Championship in 2009-10.

His Premier League debut followed five games into the next season, after Steve Harper was forced off in the 35th minute of a 1-0 win at Everton - and he would rack up 157 in total for the Magpies in the following years.

The remaining 42 have been with City, being voted Player of the Season for his consistency during the disappointing 2019-20 relegation campaign but remaining with the Canaries in the Championship despite interest from other clubs.

Premier League goalkeeper appearances

1 David James (572)

2 Mark Schwarzer (514)

3 Shay Given (451)

***

32 Mark Crossley (204)

33 Kasey Keller (201)

34 Tim Krul (199)

35= Hurelho Gomes (195)

35= Dean Kiely (195)

(Source: PremierLeague.com)

Ex team mates Tim Krul of Norwich and Ben Godfrey of Everton enjoy a light hearted moment during the

Tim Krul shared a light-hearted moment with former Canaries team-mate Ben Godfrey after denying him with a good save at Everton last weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City keeper 'can't wait' to prove doubters wrong

Burnley vs Norwich City
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
