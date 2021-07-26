Norwich City loan watch: Ahadme on target again for Pompey

Video

Published: 11:04 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM July 26, 2021

Gassan Ahadme’s prolific pre-season form continued for loan club Portsmouth as the young Norwich City striker scored his eighth goal in four games.

The tall forward scored during a 1-1 friendly draw away to Championship side Luton on Saturday, with a sharp finish with just the keeper to beat.

Ahadme, 20, had scored a hat-trick against non-league Havant & Waterlooville as well as braces against Bristol City and Burton Albion while on trial.

There was competitive action for goalkeeper Daniel Barden and midfielder Reece McAlear in Scotland, in the League Cup.

Wales U21 keeper Barden made his first appearance for Livingston as the Premiership club were made to come from behind on home soil by League Two side Cowdenbeath, playing all of the 3-1 win which ensured qualification from the group stages and set up a clash with fellow top-flight team St Mirren in the last 16.

McAlear played the full game as Championship side Inverness gave Hearts a scare, losing 1-0 at Tynecastle to a goal in the 75th minute against the top-flight club, to bow out at the group stage – ahead of league campaigns beginning in Scotland next weekend.

There was a notable friendly debut for Sam McCallum, coming on in the 61st minute as QPR won 4-2 at home against Manchester United, with Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic among a mostly young team for the Premier League visitors.

Josh Martin came on in the 58th minute as MK Dons lost 3-1 at Bristol City’s training ground, with the EFL fixtures due to start on the weekend of August 6-8.

Young goalkeeper Sam Blair made his debut for Bury Town, only conceding from the penalty spot during a 1-1 friendly draw with the U23s of Colchester United on Saturday.

In Croatia, Josip Drmic scored both goals as Rijeka made it back-to-back 2-0 home wins at the start of their league season, as NK Istra were beaten on Sunday.

The striker is officially still a Norwich player but has joined on a season-long loan for the final year of his Canaries contract. He also started on Wednesday as Rijeka won 2-0 away to Maltese side Gzira United in qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Sebastian Soto is in a similar situation, having joined Porto on a season-long loan but with a view to a permanent deal.

The USA striker featured as a second-half substitute for the B team twice in recent days as the Luis Bermejo Trophy was lifted - a traditional pre-season competition - after a 3-0 win over Extremadura and a 1-0 victory over Badajoz in the final.

Centre-back Akin Famewo will also potentially join Charlton permanently and played the opening hour as his League One loan club drew their latest friendly 1-1 away to Championship side Reading.