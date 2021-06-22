Published: 8:51 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 9:36 PM June 22, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley limped off midway through the first half of Scotland's crunch Euro 2020 clash with Croatia this evening.

The centre-back was replaced by Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna after 33 minutes at Hampden Park, with the Scots already trailing 1-0.

Steve Clarke's team need to pull off an unlikely win over Croatia to qualify for the knockout stages but Nikola Vlasic had put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute.

However, Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor equalised three minutes before the break to give the hosts hope, having lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic and held England to a 0-0 draw - a game which saw the Norwich skipper earn widespread praise.

Wishing you well, Grant 👊 pic.twitter.com/DMNrEuoLsr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 22, 2021

Hanley was starting his third successive game at the tournament and looked disconsolate as he walked off after treatment, as his 32nd cap came to a premature conclusion.

The 29-year-old appeared to be holding his right thigh or the back of his knee and in discomfort.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric smashed Croatia back in front with a brilliant strike in the 62nd minute, leaving Scotland on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

It tees up a nervy wait for news from a Canaries perspective, after a lengthy run of fitness for Hanley which had allowed him to find top form.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle defender finished second in the Player of the Season voting behind winner Emi Buendia at City and was also named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season by his peers, alongside five of the champions' players.

Hanley needed hamstring surgery a year ago after an injury suffered during the final warm-up friendly at Tottenham ahead of the suspended Premier League season resuming.

That kept him out for the first month of this season but Hanley then impressively played every minute of the remaining 42 Championship matches as Norwich surged to the title with an excellent defensive record.

That earned an international recall and he also played every minute of three World Cup qualifiers in March, including one just 48 hours before a 1-1 draw at Preston.

City fans will now have to wait to see if Clarke can provide an update after tonight's game before the wait for a firm diagnosis begins.

Grant Hanley limped off midway through the first half of Scotland's clash with Croatia at Hampden Park - Credit: PA

Daniel Farke played 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele alongside Hanley at the centre of defence alongside Hanley for the final eight games of the season, after ankle surgery for Ben Gibson.

Christoph Zimmermann's injury issues also continued with a hamstring injury keeping the German out of the final part of the campaign but is expected to be fit for pre-season, alongside Gibson.

Those previous injury concerns are part of the reason City are believed to be chasing a centre-back addition following promotion to the Premier League.

Interest in Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer is believed to have progressed in recent days, with Koln's Sebastian Bornauw and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo also thought to be possible targets.

The Canaries today announced their first signing of the summer transfer window, with winger Milot Rashica arriving from Werder Bremen.

