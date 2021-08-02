Norwich City transfer rumours: Celtic and Canaries keen on Spurs defender

Published: 3:21 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM August 2, 2021

Cameron Carter-Vickers in action for Bournemouth at Carrow Road earlier this year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are one of the English clubs reported to be complicating Celtic's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 23-year-old USA international has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract after a series of Championship loans, making 26 appearances for Bournemouth last season.

Carter-Vickers made four cup appearances for Tottenham as a youngster but then had stints in the second tier with Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke and Luton before heading to Bournemouth.

Scottish newspaper the Daily Record report that the centre-back wants a permanent move this summer rather than another loan, suggesting Spurs are looking for around £5million for their academy product.

The report also claims that Norwich and Premier League rivals have also shown interest in Carter-Vickers this summer, as well as former loan club Bournemouth.

It also quotes a source 'close to the player' as saying: “Cameron needs a fresh start to kick start his career. A loan move is not something he’d be keen on.”

The Hoops sold Norway international centre-back Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford last month in a deal reportedly worth £13.5m, after the Bees were willing to offer more than Norwich.

The Glasgow giants have already signed a replacement, bringing in Swedish defender Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan but lost their league opener 2-1 at Hearts on Saturday as new boss Ange Postecoglu tries to bounce back from exiting Champions League qualification.

Ajer going to Brentford leaves City still looking to make an addition in central defence ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, with Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson hoping to return from injury during the final two games of pre-season.

Carter-Vickers has no Premier League experience but has made 129 senior appearances, most of which have been in the Championship, and also has eight international caps to his name.

His stint with Ipswich was during the second half of 2017-18 under Mick McCarthy, playing all of the 1-1 derby draw at Carrow Road when Timm Klose headed an injury-time equaliser for the Canaries.

He also played the full match at Carrow Road in April as Bournemouth won 3-1 to spoil the promotion party.