Published: 10:07 AM August 15, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM August 15, 2021

Gary Cahill battles with Marco Stiepermann during Crystal Palace's 2-0 home win over Norwich in September 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former England and Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahil has been linked to Norwich City this morning, with the Canaries believed to be keen to add another central defensive option.

The Sun on Sunday report that Bournemouth are pushing to sign the free agent following his Crystal Palace exit, claiming the Cherries can offer the 35-year-old the financial package he wants.

However, the report from the newspaper's transfer expert Alan Nixon adds that the Canaries could offer Premier League football, saying Rangers' failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages has ruled the Scottish champions out financially.

Cahill played alongside Bournemouth boss Scott Parker for a couple of years as England players, making six appearances as teammates on the international stage between 2010 and 2012.

Originally from Derbyshire, Cahill started out at Aston Villa and after Championship loans at Burnley and Sheffield United he moved to Bolton Wanderers in 2008 for a reported fee of £5million and became an established Premier League player.

After close to 150 appearances for the Trotters he moved to Chelsea in Janaury 2012 for around £7m and would enjoy the most successful spell of his career.

Cahill scored 25 goals in 290 games for the Blues across seven-and-a-half seasons, winning the Champions League, the Europa League twice, two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

He won the last of his 61 England caps at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, his third successive major tournament, providing cover for the front-line defenders having started all three games at the previous World Cup.

Renowned for his aerial ability and leadership, Cahill joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2019 and made 47 appearances across two seasons to play an influential role in Roy Hodgson steering the Eagles to mid-table security.

Injuries disrupted the first half of last season but he was a regular starter after Christmas. He was among a host of players out of contract at Selhurst Park this summer and decided earlier this month to move on.

With new defenders brought in as Patrick Vieira replaced Hodgson as manager, Cahill posted on Instagram that he was leaving after "much thought and deliberation" about his future.

The summer transfer window closes at 1pm on Tuesday, August 31, although free agents can be signed after that deadline anyway.

VERDICT: A player that many Canaries fans have suggested should be considered as a free transfer, with the need for another centre-back emphasised by the defensive injury crisis of two seasons ago.

It's thought Cahill is a player City have considered as a potential option but that is hardly surprising, with most lower Premier League clubs aware of the experience and organisational skills that the former Chelsea defender can bring.

Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley were the partnership for the majority of last season's Championship title win and overcame injury and disrupted pre-seasons to start the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Highly-rated Irish 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele missed that game with tonsilitis, with Christoph Zimmermann providing cover on the bench, as well as Jacob Sorensen, with the former Denmark U21 international capable of playing in defence.

Cahill could well be a very welcome addition to that mix if he is up for the challenge and City can offer the wages to interest him.

Gary Cahill in action against Norwich during his Chelsea days - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With his 36th birthday approaching in December, Cahill could well be looking for a coaching element to any agreement though, something the new regime at Bournemouth may be better placed to offer him than the established coaching set-up at Norwich.

Adding a defensive midfielder appears the priority for the Canaries ahead of the transfer deadline but a centre-back and full-back addition are also widely seen as being important parts of finishing off a busy transfer window.

