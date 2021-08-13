Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City boss eyes more signings

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:52 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 2:57 PM August 13, 2021
Norwich City signed highly-rated USA forward Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen

Norwich City signed highly-rated USA forward Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen ahead of Liverpool - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City have blown a major hole in £50m this summer, but Daniel Farke insists the Canaries are not stopping yet in the transfer market. 

The arrivals of Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis have taken City’s total close season outlay to that mark, ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opening weekend visit. 

Norwich have until August 31 to complete their business and Farke confirmed on Friday they intend to twist again. 

“We have got the feeling there is still work to do. That is our feeling,” he said. “But the topic right now is Liverpool. Then after this game we have weeks still left to do a little bit more work to make us competitive. 

“Our gut feeling is we have made some good signings. They need time now. Let’s see how it plays out in the end of the window. We have lost one of our key players in Emi (Buendia), who was crucial for our game. We are on the right path. Now we must make sure the final pieces are this same standard.

NCFC Extra: Farke's Norwich City press call ahead of Liverpool

"Only compliments to Stuart Webber. I think he has done an amazing job at this stage. If we can get the final pieces right we are in a good situation to play a good season.   

“The plan is not to sell our players and in the next days we can improve because there are a few areas we need to do some business and I am confident we can do that.” 

Reds’ rival Jurgen Klopp labelled City’s business ‘sensational’ earlier on Friday. The Liverpool chief tipped Gilmour one of the best Scottish talents of the past 50 years, and highlighted Sargent and Rashica’s potential. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Premier League 'buffer zone' sees City fans shunted from regular seats
  2. 2 'I would like to stay' - City midfield target rules out Bournemouth exit
  3. 3 PRESSER: City v Liverpool - Cantwell fit, Omobamidele a doubt
  1. 4 NCFC v Liv: Klopp on 'sensational' City transfer business
  2. 5 VIDEO: 'He knew Tzolis' - Winger a long-term target for City chief
  3. 6 Stiepermann in talks with German second-tier side after City exit
  4. 7 Iwan Roberts: Time to get rid of these millstones
  5. 8 CONFIRMED: Norwich City complete signing of Christos Tzolis
  6. 9 Pukki still searching for top gear after Covid diagnosis
  7. 10 NCFC v Liverpool: Can Farke outwit Jurgen Klopp?

“We are happy a world class like Jurgen praises us. It is always good to get compliments. He is not just a world class coach. He is a world class human being,” said Farke. “On the other side, he didn’t sign those players for Liverpool because he has some very good players already. We have the same feeling we have signed players with potential but it is up to them to prove this on a top level.  

“Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica have proved it at Bundesliga level but not Premier League level. Billy Gilmour, the same. He is full of potential but has to prove it on Premier League level. Or Christos Tzolis. He is just a young lad who is highly rated. We are talking about the best league in the world now.  

“For us, it is still not possible to sign a proven goalscorer on this level who is guaranteed to produce double figures in goals because that investment is not possible for us. We still have to be a bit creative, to be a bit more risky with younger players or a player who had a difficult season like Milot at Werder Bremen.”  

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christos Tzolis has become a star player for PAOK, attracting the interest of Norwich City

Video

Tzolis an option for Liverpool should City deal get confirmed

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich makes a save from Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Pre-season

Norwich City vs Liverpool

City keeper was 'completely blindsided' by Euros bench role

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Players react after a penalty is awarded to Luton by Referee John Busby during the Carabao Cup match

What Norwich fans need to know about Carabao Cup draw

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis travelled to England on Tuesday to complete his Norwich City move from PAOK

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Tzolis completes medical ahead of City move

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus