City boss eyes more signings

Published: 2:52 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM August 13, 2021

Norwich City have blown a major hole in £50m this summer, but Daniel Farke insists the Canaries are not stopping yet in the transfer market.

The arrivals of Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis have taken City’s total close season outlay to that mark, ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opening weekend visit.

Norwich have until August 31 to complete their business and Farke confirmed on Friday they intend to twist again.

“We have got the feeling there is still work to do. That is our feeling,” he said. “But the topic right now is Liverpool. Then after this game we have weeks still left to do a little bit more work to make us competitive.

“Our gut feeling is we have made some good signings. They need time now. Let’s see how it plays out in the end of the window. We have lost one of our key players in Emi (Buendia), who was crucial for our game. We are on the right path. Now we must make sure the final pieces are this same standard.

"Only compliments to Stuart Webber. I think he has done an amazing job at this stage. If we can get the final pieces right we are in a good situation to play a good season.

“The plan is not to sell our players and in the next days we can improve because there are a few areas we need to do some business and I am confident we can do that.”

Reds’ rival Jurgen Klopp labelled City’s business ‘sensational’ earlier on Friday. The Liverpool chief tipped Gilmour one of the best Scottish talents of the past 50 years, and highlighted Sargent and Rashica’s potential.

“We are happy a world class like Jurgen praises us. It is always good to get compliments. He is not just a world class coach. He is a world class human being,” said Farke. “On the other side, he didn’t sign those players for Liverpool because he has some very good players already. We have the same feeling we have signed players with potential but it is up to them to prove this on a top level.

“Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica have proved it at Bundesliga level but not Premier League level. Billy Gilmour, the same. He is full of potential but has to prove it on Premier League level. Or Christos Tzolis. He is just a young lad who is highly rated. We are talking about the best league in the world now.

“For us, it is still not possible to sign a proven goalscorer on this level who is guaranteed to produce double figures in goals because that investment is not possible for us. We still have to be a bit creative, to be a bit more risky with younger players or a player who had a difficult season like Milot at Werder Bremen.”