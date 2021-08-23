Norwich City transfer rumours: Normann deal hits snag

Published: 1:49 PM August 23, 2021

Norwich City’s pursuit of Rostov midfielder Mathias Normann has hit ‘a rough patch’ according to reports.

The Canaries see the 25-year-old as the man to provide some defensive nous to their midfield as they look to fill the void left by Oliver Skipp, who will be remaining at Tottenham this season, after impressive on loan at Carrow Road last season.

However, according to Norwegian football journalist, Arilas Ould-Saada, the deal has hit a snag.

🚨 Mathias Normann deal has hit a rough patch.



Norwich’s bid was €2,5M loan fee and €14M€ obligation to buy unless they are relegated.



Rostov want the obligation to be independent of relegation. Norwich and Normann don’t want this.



Newcastle also interested.#NCFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/gGEsI1hVJn — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) August 23, 2021

Norwich are willing to pay 2.5m Euros as a loan fee with a £14m Euros obligation to buy if City avoid relegation. However, the Russians want the Canaries obligated to buy Normann regardless of whether they avoid relegation or not.

Neither Norwich nor Normann want this and Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the former Brighton man.

Burnley, Southampton and Fulham were all linked with interest in Normann ahead of the January transfer window, with reports in Norway claiming the player was keen to leave Rostov.

He started out at Bodo Glimt and was signed by Brighton in 2017, returning to Norway on loan initially with Molde

He spent the first half of 2018-19 with the Seagulls’ U23s and played regularly in Premier League Two but was sold to Rostov in the January of that season.

Normann has since scored twice in 54 matches for the Russian club and after missing the first two matches of the new season with injury has featured in both of the last two, but was forced off just before half-time with an injury during a 3-1 home defeat to CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

He has made seven international appearances for Norway since his debut for his country almost two years ago, so it's believed a work permit would not be an issue.