Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target Greece wonderkid

Mark Armstrong

Published: 8:07 AM July 28, 2021    Updated: 8:33 AM July 28, 2021
Christos Tzolis of Greece pictured during the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group A match

PAOK winger Christos Tzolis is on City's radar according to reports. - Credit: PA

Norwich City could be set to raid PAOK once again after being linked with Greece wonderkid Christos Tzolis. 

Football Insider claim the Greece international is firmly on the Canaries’ radar and could follow Dimitris Giannoulis to Carrow Road in a £10m deal. 

Tzolis, 19, has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona in the past after catching the eye at PAOK. 

Sporting director Stuart Webber said last week the Canaries are still looking to add to their squad before the end of the transfer window and it is understood a forward is on their wanted list. 

Tzolis certainly fits the bill after impressing last season with PAOK, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 46 matches. 

Tzolis, who has three years remaining on his PAOK deal, won his first Greece cap in 2020 and has gone on to feature eight times for the national team in total. 

