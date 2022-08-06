Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Slightly less concerned' - City fans react to draw against Latics

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 3:07 PM August 6, 2022
Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Max Aarons celebrates making it 1-1 in the second half against Wigan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were kept waiting for their first win of the season in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic toiled to claim a point. 

James McClean’s first half strike was cancelled out by Max Aarons in the 61st minute but the Canaries couldn’t force a winner late on. 

Some City fans saw enough signs of progress to suggest the season will improve under Smith after the disappointing defeat to Cardiff City last weekend. 

Marcelino Nunez looked bright on his debut whilst Gabriel Sara was given his first taste of action at Carrow Road in injury time. 

Here’s how City supporters reacted to the 1-1 draw on Twitter. 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Leicester City's James Maddison reacts during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Le

Would Norwich City benefit from potential James Maddison move?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Football Club new First Team Coach Ian Crook at a Sunday training session at Colney wit

News

'One of the best football minds in the country' - Crook lands new role

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tempers flare after Teemu Pukki of Norwich is fouled by Perry Ng of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet

News

Norwich City and Cardiff charged by FA over melee

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Changes at Carrow Road - including an end to betting slips

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon