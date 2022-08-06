Match reaction
'Slightly less concerned' - City fans react to draw against Latics
Published: 3:07 PM August 6, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City fans were kept waiting for their first win of the season in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic toiled to claim a point.
James McClean’s first half strike was cancelled out by Max Aarons in the 61st minute but the Canaries couldn’t force a winner late on.
Some City fans saw enough signs of progress to suggest the season will improve under Smith after the disappointing defeat to Cardiff City last weekend.
Marcelino Nunez looked bright on his debut whilst Gabriel Sara was given his first taste of action at Carrow Road in injury time.
Here’s how City supporters reacted to the 1-1 draw on Twitter.