'Slightly less concerned' - City fans react to draw against Latics

Max Aarons celebrates making it 1-1 in the second half against Wigan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were kept waiting for their first win of the season in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic toiled to claim a point.

James McClean’s first half strike was cancelled out by Max Aarons in the 61st minute but the Canaries couldn’t force a winner late on.

Some City fans saw enough signs of progress to suggest the season will improve under Smith after the disappointing defeat to Cardiff City last weekend.

Marcelino Nunez looked bright on his debut whilst Gabriel Sara was given his first taste of action at Carrow Road in injury time.

Here’s how City supporters reacted to the 1-1 draw on Twitter.

My main worry is that Pukki looks like he's lost half a yard of pace #ncfc — Tom (@splutcho) August 6, 2022

Positives: Maxy, Onel, seeing Todd on the pitch, Dimi until he was taken out, Sara, Nunez, Mcallum. Escaped CR without a warning letter. Anddd we haven't lost a game in August 🙌💛💚 #ncfc #NORWIG — Susannah 🔰 (@SusannahEGeorge) August 6, 2022

I really liked the balance to our play today. The way we shifted the ball from right to left with equal efficiency helped to open up gaps and really get the fullbacks involved in the game.



Without the referee cheating, it’s a win and we’ll win most games playing like that. #ncfc — Daniel Emery (@DanieIEmery) August 6, 2022

To be fair, once Sara and Nunez are fit than we should look more dynamic in midfield with more penetration from the '8s', if Smith is continue playing a 4-3-3. Giannoulis could be a huge loss. You could see the gap in quality between him and McCallum. #NCFC — Sam Langan (@samuellangan) August 6, 2022

I’m slightly less concerned with that than if we’d played terribly & stolen a win. Plenty to improve but results come with that kind of domination & performance #ncfc — Chris Meadows 🇺🇦 (@meds89) August 6, 2022

Better performance. We were lacking up front, Pukki well off the pace. Yes we should win on paper but Wigan deserve a lot of credit. We still have players who need to bed in. Disappointing not to win, but I think there were positives. IMHO. #NCFC — Sciantific (@norchcity) August 6, 2022

