Canaries loan player to return as Terriers decide not to buy

Danel Sinani will return to Norwich City this summer after loan club Huddersfield opted not to take up an option to buy.

Sinani spent the season with the Championship club, who missed out on promotion to the top flight after they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley at the weekend.

The 25-year-old Luxembourg international joined City in April 2020 and spent the 2020-21 season on loan to Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

Sinani scored six goals in 31 starts for the Terriers, but in the Yorkshire club’s retained list released on Wednesday afternoon they said their three loan players will all return to their parent clubs.

Sinani has yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries, but boss Dean Smith will run the rule over all players returning from loan spells as he prepares a team for the Championship campaign.

"It is probably too early to tell yet if he is part of our plans," Smith said last month. "Huddersfield have a buy option so we would obviously have to wait to hear from them first.

"We'd like to have a look in pre-season. He needs an extended rest after being in the play-off final later this month.

"We have three or four of those out on loan training back here already. It has been great to see the likes of Jordan, Onel and Sam, along with Bali Mumba. It gives myself and my coaches a chance to get eyes on them as well."