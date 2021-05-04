Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Celtic midfielder on Canaries' radar

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:09 AM May 4, 2021   
Celtic's Ryan Christie (centre) in action with Aberdeen's Florian Kamberi (left) during the Scottish

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is on Norwich City's radar this summer according to reports. - Credit: PA

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is reportedly on Norwich City’s radar this summer with the Glasgow giants reportedly keen to sell. 

Christie is out of contract at Parkhead in January and would be free to negotiate a free transfer this summer. However, according to the Daily Mail, Celtic are keen to realise a fee for the 26-year-old with Burnley also interested. 

Celtic's Ryan Christie (right) and Falkirk's Akeel Francis battle for the ball during the Scottish C

Ryan Christie is out of contract at Celtic in January. - Credit: PA

The midfielder has four goals and eight assists so far this season and could fit the bill for Norwich given they are in the market for midfielders. City would like to bring Oliver Skipp back on loan next season but will have to wait for Tottenham to make a decision on the youngster’s future this summer whilst there are also doubts over the futures of Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey with both out of contract at the end of the season. 

The Canaries would also like to bring in a new centre half with Celtic defender Kris Ajer a target. However, Daniel Farke’s side are likely to face competition from Newcastle and Milan for the 23-year-old Norwegian’s signature. 

Norwich News

