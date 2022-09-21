Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Guide to the eight Norwich City players on international duty

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:28 AM September 21, 2022
Scotland goalkeeper Robby McCrorie (right), Ryan Porteous and Kenneth McLean (left) during a trainin

Kenny McLean, left, during a training session ahead of Scotland's game against Ukraine - Credit: PA

Kenny McLean is the first of a host of Norwich City players in action during the international break. 

McLean is in the Scotland squad which has a home Nations League game against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Team-mate Grant Hanley will have to be content with a watching brief after withdrawing from Steve Clarke’s group with a shoulder injury. 

Scotland also face the Republic of Ireland – without the injured City defender Andrew Omobamidele – on Saturday before facing Ukraine next Tuesday at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Poland. 

On-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey is with England Under-20s, who play Chile in Spain on Wednesday.  

DUTY CALLS 

Kenny McLean 

(Scotland, Nations League) 

Wednesday, September 21 - Ukraine (h)  

Saturday, September 24 - Republic of Ireland (h)  

Tuesday, September 27 - Ukraine (a)  


Danel Sinani 

(Luxembourg, Nations League) 

Thursday, September 22 - Turkey (a) 

Sunday, September 25 - Lithuania (h)  


Teemu Pukki 

(Finland, Nations League) 

Friday, September 23 - Romania (h)  

Monday, September 26 - Montenegro (a) 


Josh Sargent 

(United States, friendlies) 

Friday, September 23 - Japan (a) 

Tuesday, September 27 0- Saudi Arabia (a)  


Marcelino Nunez 

(Chile, friendlies) 

Friday, September 23 - Morocco (a)  

Tuesday, September 27 - Qatar (a)  


Max Aarons 

England U21s (friendlies) 

Thursday, September 22 - Italy (a)  

Tuesday, September 27 - Germany (h) 


Aaron Ramsey 

(England U20s, friendlies) 

Wednesday, September 21 - Chile (h) 

Saturday, September 24 - Morocco (h)  

Tuesday, September 27 - Australia (h)  

Note: All games being played in Spain. 

  

Flynn Clarke 

(Scotland U21s, friendlies) 

Thursday, September 22 - Northern Ireland (a) 

Sunday, September 25 - Northern Ireland (h) 

