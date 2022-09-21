Guide to the eight Norwich City players on international duty
- Credit: PA
Kenny McLean is the first of a host of Norwich City players in action during the international break.
McLean is in the Scotland squad which has a home Nations League game against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Team-mate Grant Hanley will have to be content with a watching brief after withdrawing from Steve Clarke’s group with a shoulder injury.
Scotland also face the Republic of Ireland – without the injured City defender Andrew Omobamidele – on Saturday before facing Ukraine next Tuesday at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Poland.
On-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey is with England Under-20s, who play Chile in Spain on Wednesday.
DUTY CALLS
Kenny McLean
(Scotland, Nations League)
Wednesday, September 21 - Ukraine (h)
Saturday, September 24 - Republic of Ireland (h)
Tuesday, September 27 - Ukraine (a)
Danel Sinani
(Luxembourg, Nations League)
Thursday, September 22 - Turkey (a)
Sunday, September 25 - Lithuania (h)
Teemu Pukki
(Finland, Nations League)
Friday, September 23 - Romania (h)
Monday, September 26 - Montenegro (a)
Josh Sargent
(United States, friendlies)
Friday, September 23 - Japan (a)
Tuesday, September 27 0- Saudi Arabia (a)
Marcelino Nunez
(Chile, friendlies)
Friday, September 23 - Morocco (a)
Tuesday, September 27 - Qatar (a)
Max Aarons
England U21s (friendlies)
Thursday, September 22 - Italy (a)
Tuesday, September 27 - Germany (h)
Aaron Ramsey
(England U20s, friendlies)
Wednesday, September 21 - Chile (h)
Saturday, September 24 - Morocco (h)
Tuesday, September 27 - Australia (h)
Note: All games being played in Spain.
Flynn Clarke
(Scotland U21s, friendlies)
Thursday, September 22 - Northern Ireland (a)
Sunday, September 25 - Northern Ireland (h)