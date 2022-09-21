Guide to the eight Norwich City players on international duty

Kenny McLean, left, during a training session ahead of Scotland's game against Ukraine - Credit: PA

Kenny McLean is the first of a host of Norwich City players in action during the international break.

McLean is in the Scotland squad which has a home Nations League game against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Team-mate Grant Hanley will have to be content with a watching brief after withdrawing from Steve Clarke’s group with a shoulder injury.

Scotland also face the Republic of Ireland – without the injured City defender Andrew Omobamidele – on Saturday before facing Ukraine next Tuesday at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Poland.

On-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey is with England Under-20s, who play Chile in Spain on Wednesday.

DUTY CALLS

Kenny McLean

(Scotland, Nations League)

Wednesday, September 21 - Ukraine (h)

Saturday, September 24 - Republic of Ireland (h)

Tuesday, September 27 - Ukraine (a)





Danel Sinani

(Luxembourg, Nations League)

Thursday, September 22 - Turkey (a)

Sunday, September 25 - Lithuania (h)





Teemu Pukki

(Finland, Nations League)

Friday, September 23 - Romania (h)

Monday, September 26 - Montenegro (a)





Josh Sargent

(United States, friendlies)

Friday, September 23 - Japan (a)

Tuesday, September 27 0- Saudi Arabia (a)





Marcelino Nunez

(Chile, friendlies)

Friday, September 23 - Morocco (a)

Tuesday, September 27 - Qatar (a)





Max Aarons

England U21s (friendlies)

Thursday, September 22 - Italy (a)

Tuesday, September 27 - Germany (h)





Aaron Ramsey

(England U20s, friendlies)

Wednesday, September 21 - Chile (h)

Saturday, September 24 - Morocco (h)

Tuesday, September 27 - Australia (h)

Note: All games being played in Spain.

Flynn Clarke

(Scotland U21s, friendlies)

Thursday, September 22 - Northern Ireland (a)

Sunday, September 25 - Northern Ireland (h)