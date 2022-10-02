Norwich City Women 7 Hounslow Women 0: Canaries stay unbeaten

Womens

Norwich City Women showed their class and dominance to remain unbeaten in The Women's National League South East after a 7-0 win over Hounslow.

City started quickly, scoring twice in the opening five minutes. First Ellie Smith notched with a wonderfully timed run and finish. Just a minute later, Megan Todd followed up a shot and turned it into an open goal.

From then on, City pushed on, and Kathryn Stanley gave the perfect ending to the first half with an outstanding solo effort. From outside the area, it went looping over the Hounslow keeper, Darcie Salmons.

The second half continued the same way; Stanley grabbed a tap-in for her second and City's fourth.

A late injury to goalkeeper Salmons led to City's fifth; Ella Gambell sliding it past the keeper who had already gone down.

City scored a sixth through Olivia Cook and then the game's final goal came from a calm finish through Smith, her second of the game.