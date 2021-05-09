Published: 11:57 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM May 9, 2021

A fourth goal of the season from Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani couldn't prevent Waasland Beveren from losing their relegation play-off.

Nine years in the Belgian top flight came to an end following a 5-2 defeat to second-tier side RFC Seraing on Saturday, after Luxembourg international forward Sinani had levelled the score at 2-2 early in the second half.

The 24-year-old joined Norwich last summer and was sent out on loan straight away and scored four goals in 21 games, with Beveren struggling at the wrong end of the table for the majority of the season.

Beating Leuvren on the final day of the regular season had moved Beveren off the bottom and set up a relegation play-off against the team that had finished runners-up in the second tier.

The Canaries loanee played all of both legs, with a 1-1 draw followed by the slump to a 5-2 defeat at home for a 6-3 loss on aggregate.

Sinani signed a contract until 2023 after a prolific spell with Dudelange in Luxembourg. Reports in Belgium last month suggested a return to England in pursuit of a Championship loan will be his next focus, with City's promotion to the Premier League meaning he is unlikely to be part of Daniel Farke's plans.

Although his club loan may not have worked out, he scored three goals in the Nations League in October and helped his nation to a famous 1-0 win in Ireland as they started World Cup qualification and also set up the opening goal with a fine cross during a 3-1 defeat to Portugal.