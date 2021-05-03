Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 3, 2021

Norwich City are more experienced, more 'streetwise' and better prepared for a crack at surviving in the Premier League, goalkeeper Tim Krul predicted as the Canaries celebrated their title triumph.

City's title triumph of 2019 was followed by a disappointing relegation slump with just 21 points. However, Daniel Farke's team have bounced straight back to the top flight with a club-record points haul, with 96 already in the bag ahead of the final game of the campaign at Barnsley on Saturday.

“The way we attacked this league this year was different to how we did it a couple of years ago," said Krul.

“We’re more streetwise and that’s going to be so important. It’s not just playing good football, it’s the side things as well, the experience of knowing that going to Old Trafford you don’t have to be going crazy for 90 minutes, you can see out a 1-1 draw or whatever.

“I felt like last year we went to Anfield for that first game and most of the players hadn't even played in the Premier League, they look around and they see Salah, Mane and Van Dijk – and we were 1-0 down already.

“That’s normal, I was like that when I was 20 or 21, but that’s done and we need to make sure we’re a Premier League side now. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Krul signed a new contract in December to extend his deal until 2024 and continues to build towards legendary status at City, with the former Newcastle number one having been signed on a free transfer in 2018 as he continued rebuilding after a serious knee injury.

“I was rock bottom, that’s the truth," the Dutchman reflected. "I was at Brighton, on the bench, not playing, and I knew I was ready to show people that I’ve still got it.

“I needed to take a gamble, Norwich gave me that amazing opportunity and it was a gamble for both.

“What a relationship. We hit it off straight from the word go, and three years on, where this club is, is just so exciting.

“There was one flag behind my goal in that first game and by August the whole stadium will be full of flags and the atmosphere, the training ground, the squad – I'm just excited to have already played here for three seasons, and many more to come.”