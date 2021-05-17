'I'd like to think Norwich have their eyes on somebody' - Ashton on striker hunt

Published: 6:00 AM May 17, 2021

Norwich City must look to put pressure on Teemu Pukki to keep delivering goals by bringing in another striker this summer.

That’s the verdict of former Canaries striker Dean Ashton, who hopes Norwich look to add more firepower to compliment the Finland international.

Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah will also be looking to push their claims for a starting place but Ashton believes more competition is needed in the forward areas.

“I don’t think you can have enough competition especially in forward areas,” said Ashton, who scored 18 goals in 46 games for City before a £7.5m move to West Ham in January 2006. “I think forwards need it to get the best out of themselves to keep them sharp.

“I think it showed in the last Premier campaign that if Pukki was to miss a few games or he was out of form then we really struggled.

“I’d like to think that they have got their eye on somebody. When I played for Norwich it was a case of that if I wasn’t playing well enough there would have been someone ready to step in.

“Even though we all look and admire Teemu Pukki and he’s the GOAT to Norwich City supporters there’s no harm in bringing someone in that might be better or that might be in such good form that he keeps Teemu out of the side.”

Pukki faces a race against time to be fit for Finland’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer after injuring his ankle in the 4-1 win over Reading.

Norwich fans will be desperate for the former Brondby man to lead the line for City when the Premier League campaign starts but Ashton believes the club needs to potentially look beyond Pukki.

He said: “I think that’s where Norwich have got to start looking, not just think ‘we’re happy with Pukki’ but they should be thinking ‘can we go and improve?’ and buy someone that someone that sends Pukki out of the side because he’s even better than what Teemu brings and then Teemu has to raise his game – that's how you get better as a club.

“I’d like to think they are trying hard as a club to bring in another forward for competition.”