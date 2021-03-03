Norwich City v Brentford: everything you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM March 3, 2021

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has pitted his wits against Brentford's Thomas Frank on three previous occasions and is yet to be beaten - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City entertain Brentford in a top-of-the-table clash in the Championship at Carrow Road this evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

The Canaries could go 10 points clear of the second-placed Bees if they can secure victory. Brentford have won their last two matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke after a blip that saw them lose three matches in a row.

However, Norwich will go into the game full of confidence, recently overcoming a slight loss of form of their own to win their last five games.

Team news

Onel Hernandez is likely to be given the nod in the absence of Todd Cantwell, who is sidelined with a calf problem. Marco Stiepermann could come back into contention for City’s match against Luton at the weekend but won’t be available tonight.

Meanwhile, Brentford are without Swedish centre-half Pontus Jansson, left back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

Farke on Brentford

“Thomas (Frank) is a really good coach. It also fits Brentford in general that I have a lot of respect for what they have done over the last years.

“The club has more or less grown from year to year, also with the facilities, the new stadium, they have built a really compact set-up, and earned lots of money with transfers and were always able to find some good young players to develop. I think he is doing a really good job.

“You can’t really compare our situation. Of course it was a disappointment with their loss of the play-off final but they still had 46 games before where they won many of their games and had a pretty successful season.

“For us it was difficult because when you are relegated from the Premier League you are getting a bit used to losing games and you have to change this mentality a little bit.

“So I wouldn’t say it was equal but none the less, I have lots of praise for him and what he has done with the key people in the club, I think they are doing a fantastic job and it’s no coincidence they are in the best positions in this league and have chances to be successful.”

Frank on Canaries...

“I expect to see a game between two sides who want to dominate, want to take control of the game, and want to take the initiative. We played a good game against each other in the reverse fixture; I am massively looking forward to this challenge.

“Norwich City have done incredibly well this season. They are better off than they were two seasons ago when they smashed the league. That just shows how well they are doing and how well Daniel Farke and his staff have done. You can’t praise them enough. They have found the perfect balance in what they do. We are facing a huge challenge, but we are up for it and we believe that we have something to say in that game.”

Last time they met...

Kenny McLean came on as a second-half substitute to rescue a point for the Canaries thanks to the Scot’s deflected effort. Ivan Toney had given Brentford a first-half lead from close range and the Bees missed a string of chances to double their lead. The game looked to be petering out in the second half until McLean’s long-range effort deflected home off Brentford’s Mads Bech Sorensen.

Kenny McLean scored a late equaliser with a deflected shot during Norwich City's draw at Brentford earlier this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Tim Robinson will take charge this evening – the last time he officiated a Canaries’ game was during their 2-0 win against Cardiff City whilst he was also the man in the middle for City’s 0-0 draw at home to Millwall.

How can I watch?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main event whilst season ticket holders will be able to watch the game for free on iFollow.

As the match is on Sky the match won’t be available to non-season ticket holders on iFollow although these supporters can access the game through a Now TV pass.

You can also follow live match coverage with our reporters at pinkun.com

Prediction

Norwich City 2 Brentford 1