Norwich City v Nottingham Forest: Everything you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM December 9, 2020

Norwich City will be looking to claw back their position at the summit of the Championship table with the visit of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

We run down all the key points you need to know ahead of the game...

Injury news

Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) have been ruled out for a fortnight after picking up injuries in the 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday. Christoph Zimmermann will come in for Gibson to partner Grant Hanley at centre half whilst Josh Martin is expected to be given the nod in place of Placheta after his goalscoring performance from the bench in the 2-1 win over the Owls.

Nottingham Forest are likely to be without defender Scott McKenna due to an ankle injury.

Daniel Farke on Forest

“In my head they are competitors for the top six. It is surprising they are in this position. I wouldn’t label it a shock because that was a tough end to the season and you know in this league it could be a tough start to the new season trying to deal with that. I am starting to see a bit of his handwriting now. Chris has so much experience and personality. This team and this coach have the potential to go eight wins in a row. But we are greedy to go back-to-back ourselves with home wins.

“I don’t judge Nottingham Forest by the current results. I judge them by potential. I look at the distance to them in the table and they are still one of the big competitors for the top six. They were one of the best last season and had a heartbreaking end to the season. Maybe there was a bit of a hangover but they have a top class coach. When I think of (Joe) Lolley, (Anthony) Knockaert, (Sammy) Ameobi, (Harry) Arter they are one of the best offensive teams in the league. If the coach can bring structure and organisation and you have that individual ability then it is a question of time, not if, they pick up but when.”

Chris Hughton on City and arresting a five-game run without a goal

“You can look at any game when you are in a difficult period as being the perfect game, as it is the next opportunity and that is something that I am always telling the players.

“What we have seen in this division is that anybody can beat anybody, home or away. We know the difficulties we’ve been having. We have had a tough run of games, playing a run of games against teams in the top six, so it’s been a test. But we know the areas where we need to do better.”

Talking point

Can Christoph Zimmermann seize his opportunity to regain his starting place in the absence of Ben Gibson? Head coach Daniel Farke certainly has full confidence in the 27-year-old that he can slot in seamlessly: “It is pretty likely there is a bit more work for Christoph,” said Farke. “He looked so sharp in training and it was one of the toughest decisions to leave him out in these last games. The last game he started (Swansea) we had a clean sheet.

“I trust Christoph. Ben had a hit on his toe, which is possibly broken, but it was painful for him and maybe he compensated a bit with his body position and picked up this calf strain. We have scanned him and he will be out for two weeks.”

Any other business?

Forest are enduring the mother of all hangovers following the disappointment at how last season ended. Forest missed out on the Championship play-offs following a final day 4-1 defeat to Stoke, which allowed Swansea City to steal sixth spot on goal difference. Four straight defeats in the league at the start of this campaign cost Sabri Lamouchi his job. Chris Hughton’s appointment hasn’t had the desired effect so far with three wins in his first 12 games but the former City boss certainly knows what it takes to get out of the division following his success at Brighton. City head coach Daniel Farke still expects Forest to be in the promotion shake-up come the end of the season but there is much work to do.

Max Aarons will also be making his 100th appearance for the Canaries.

Last time teams met

The 2,000 fans inside Carrow Road on Wednesday evening will certainly be in for a treat if they are served up with half the drama the last two sides met. City found themselves 3-0 down at home on Boxing Day 2018. A Matty Cash brace and a Jack Robinson goal had put Forest firmly in charge and seemingly on their way to an easy win. However, Mario Vrancic’s 76th minute deflected free-kick started a magnificent fightback which culminated in Onel Hernandez netting a brace in injury time to rescue a point for the Canaries.

Referee

Darren Bond. This will be the first time Bond has refereed a Canaries’ game this season. The last time he took charge of a City game was in January 2019 when City lost 1-0 to Portsmouth in the FA Cup and Grant Hanley was shown a red card. So far this season, in 10 games, Bond has shown 33 yellows and one red.

Can I watch the game?

Yes – if you’re a Sky Sports subscriber then the match will be available on the red button on Sky Sports Main Event.

City season ticket holders will be able to watch the game free on iFollow providing they have updated their email address with the club and created an iFollow account with the same details.

Non-season ticket holders can purchase a pass for the game for £10.

Prediction

2-0 to City. With Forest struggling for goals, it could be a nice game for Christoph Zimmermann to come back into the side. Despite injuries, City have too much quality going forward for Chris Hughton’s men.







