Norwich City v Watford: everything you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM April 20, 2021

Anyone fancy a title party?

It could be on the agenda this evening if Norwich City can beat second-placed Watford this evening (6pm kick-off).

There will be no trophy presentation tonight but that won’t dim City’s desire to show they are the best side in this division.

Team news

City have doubt over Teemu Pukki (knee), Grant Hanley (ankle) and Todd Cantwell (adductor) but Farke is hopeful the trio can play some part in the game.

Dimitris Giannoulis starts the first of a three-match ban following his controversial sending off against Bournemouth. The Canaries appealed against the decision but the three-match ban has been upheld.

The Hornets also have three injury doubts going into tonight’s clash. There will be late decisions over the involvement of Nathaniel Chalobah (Achilles), Adam Masina (hip) and Jeremy Ngakia, who picked up a minor knock in training very late last week that kept him out of thedefeat against Luton.

Farke on Watford...

"Watford have an experienced side. Like Bournemouth. It’s impressive you have to say for all three teams to be up there because it’s never easy after relegation. If I’m honest, I would have expected this because Bournemouth and Watford were more or less really established Premier League sides. It is probably even more impressive that we have done it when we had far less top flight experience and in the manner my lads have dominated this league so far.”

Munoz on City....

“We play against the best team in the Championship. They are very good players and it will be a perfect game for us. We will need a good performance and to play with the same style and work like we have shown before. I say congratulations to Norwich as I know how difficult it is to do what they have done. They have worked so hard and I wish them all the best...after our game!”

Last time they met

December 26, 2020: Watford 1 Norwich City 0

Xisco Munoz celebrated his first game in charge of the Hornets with a 1-0 victory over the Canaries courtesy of Ismaila Sarr’s first half strike.

Sarr scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute, converting Ken Sema’s low cross at the back post.

Referee

Tony Harrington will be the man in the middle this evening. He last took charge of a Norwich game last month when the Canaries saw off Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win.

How can I watch?

Tonight’s game is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow whilst it is also being screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. You can also follow all the action on our live blog at www.pinkun.com

Prediction

Norwich City 3 Watford 1. Hangovers cleared, expect Norwich to prove a point against the Hornets after the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth in odd circumstances.