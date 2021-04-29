Spurs loanee Skipp claims third place in Player of the Season vote

Published: 2:00 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM April 29, 2021

Oliver Skipp has finished in third place for the Player of the Season vote. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oliver Skipp has been named in third place of Norwich City's Player of the Season vote for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been a critical cog in the Canaries' promotion-winning machine. Skipp has injected energy, dynamism and an improved solidity into their defensive structure.

Skipp's performances in City's midfield engine room have been impressive considering his relative lack of experience in senior football. The 20-year-old has been a consistent high performer and has blossomed under Daniel Farke's stewardship.

Portions of the City support were concerned Spurs fans would attempt to hijack the vote for the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy, but the club have done plenty of due diligence to ensure that isn't the case.

Skipp has been virtually ever-present for the Canaries in the Championship this season, having featured in all 44 games for them this season. The midfielder was a late substitute in their Good Friday draw against Preston North End after returning back from international duty hours before kick-off.

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed he considered recalling the England U21 international in January, but decided his development would be better served under Farke at Carrow Road.

His first senior goal arrived a month later against Birmingham City and he has continued to impress with his ability to break up play and ability to progress Norwich up the pitch.

It's been a memorable season for Oliver Skipp. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Attentions will inevitability turn towards the next campaign, and to whether City can secure his services for their Premier League. His performance data has been of such a standard that many fear Spurs will want to keep him for their first-team.

If this is the closing chapter on Skipp's time at Norwich, he, nor the fans, will ever forget it.