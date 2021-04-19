Published: 4:33 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM April 19, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele is trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible after successfully helping Norwich City to seal promotion to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old defender has started the leaders’ last four Championship matches after being dropped into the deep end earlier this month, following injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann.

He’s coped admirably in the circumstances to become the latest academy success story, immediately looking comfortable in possession and able to fit Daniel Farke’s system.

“Even from when I first joined the under-23s, that first two or three weeks of transition, that intensity of needing to know your next five passes before it comes to you – even in training, because I’m playing with the best players in the league,” the Irish youngster said of his early senior experience.

Canaries defender Andrew Omobamidele sticks with Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“You start getting into your rhythm after the first or second game positionally and mentally, stuff like that.

“So I’ve definitely seen an improvement but there’s a long way to go.”

Farke gave the youngster a coaching session on the pitch at the end of the epic 7-0 home win over Huddersfield, while some positional issues were still fresh in his mind, and Omobamidele is trying to put his head coach’s instructions into practice as soon as possible.

“You just know what you get with him,” he continued, speaking to Canaries fans on YouTube channel Norwich Talk.

“If you give 100 per cent and dedicate yourself to him and the training and all of that, he’ll give you the opportunity.

“He’s made a massive impact on the early stages of my senior career.”

The Republic of Ireland U21 international was in the thick of the celebrations on Saturday, after promotion had been confirmed ahead of a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Omobamidele joined from Irish side Leixlip United in 2018, having also had trials at Leeds United and Birmingham City, and in December signed a contract until 2024 after impressing at youth levels.

He doesn’t yet know what promotion will mean for his development and if it will bring a loan move next season, so is just living in the moment.

“To be honest I haven’t really thought about it that far along the line," the centre-back added. "I’m just concentrated on giving my best if I get the opportunity to play and taking it game by game.

“We’ll see what happens, that’s probably a conversation for when the season ends.”

- You can watch Omobamidele’s full chat with Norwich Talk in the video above