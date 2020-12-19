Festive fun and Canaries chat at Pink Un Podcast's Christmas party

Video

Published: 9:29 AM December 19, 2020

Festive fun and plenty of Norwich City debate were the order of the night as the Pink Un Podcast crew and friends held an online Christmas party on Friday evening.

With a cameo appearance from Canaries legend Bryan Gunn, our Canaries correspondents David Freezer, Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell were joined by City fans and columnists Terri Westgate, David 'Spud' Thornhill, Ian Clarke and David Hannant.

The event kicked off with the Christmas song released by Canaries fan Jon Rogers, proclaiming his love for defender Christoph Zimmermann in a cover of Wizzard's classic 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' - recorded to raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Click here to donate to Jon's fund.

As well as discussing their favourite festive football memories, the team looked back on Wednesday night's win at Reading and ahead to Daniel Farke's team trying to stay top of the Championship table when they face Cardiff at Carrow Road.

And the excellent #NCFC festive XI from @IanClarke41 was of course the star of the show during #PinkUnLive2



Phil Mulled Wine and Sherry Allcock my favourites. pic.twitter.com/ESTxk0Wgc9 — David Freezer (@davefreezer) December 18, 2020

There was also a fiendish half-time quiz for you to get your teeth into and we kept an eye on the FA Youth Cup action at St George's Park as well, as City's U18s beat Wolves 4-2 to progress to the fourth round.

- You can watch the Christmas party back in the video above