Festive fun and Canaries chat at Pink Un Podcast's Christmas party

David Freezer

Published: 9:29 AM December 19, 2020   
Pink Un Live 2

Pink Un Live 2 was an online Christmas party for Norwich City fans - Credit: Archant

Festive fun and plenty of Norwich City debate were the order of the night as the Pink Un Podcast crew and friends held an online Christmas party on Friday evening.

With a cameo appearance from Canaries legend Bryan Gunn, our Canaries correspondents David Freezer, Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell were joined by City fans and columnists Terri Westgate, David 'Spud' Thornhill, Ian Clarke and David Hannant.

The event kicked off with the Christmas song released by Canaries fan Jon Rogers, proclaiming his love for defender Christoph Zimmermann in a cover of Wizzard's classic 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' - recorded to raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Click here to donate to Jon's fund.

As well as discussing their favourite festive football memories, the team looked back on Wednesday night's win at Reading and ahead to Daniel Farke's team trying to stay top of the Championship table when they face Cardiff at Carrow Road.

There was also a fiendish half-time quiz for you to get your teeth into and we kept an eye on the FA Youth Cup action at St George's Park as well, as City's U18s beat Wolves 4-2 to progress to the fourth round.

- You can watch the Christmas party back in the video above

