Opinion

Published: 5:36 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:45 PM July 7, 2021

Featuring in this week's podcast were discussions about, from left, Liam Gibbs, Ben Gibson and Josip Drmic - Credit: Archant & Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Gibson's bullish statement about Norwich City's survival prospects in the Premier League was among the many talking points in this week's Pink Un Podcast.

The centre-back boldly proclaimed "we're going to stay up" as part of an interview following the confirmation of his loan from Burnley being made permanent following promotion, for a fee believed to be around £8million.

Our group football editor, Paddy Davitt, said: “If you don’t believe it and you’re a Norwich player then there’s basically not a lot of point in turning up - if you don’t think you’re going to be able to stay up.

“For him to actually externalise that and I’m sure he would have known that by saying it in an interview, it would get picked up, he is almost setting himself up for that to be dragged up in however many months’ time if things have gone pear-shaped.

“But I like it. I like the positivity. There's many things that people outside of Norwich City think are commendable: how they go about their business, how they try to do it, the relationship with the fanbase and also the financial path that they’ve embarked on where they’re trying to not spend money that they don’t have. I think that’s been proven recently that it is a very astute policy.

“What Stuart Webber wants to shed is this ‘we’re little old Norwich, we’re thankful to be on the ride and be in the Premier League – oh but we don’t think we’ve got any chance of staying up’. That mentality has no place at that football club with Stuart Webber at the helm.

“That’s why it needs to be ‘we’re going to stay up, we’re good enough, we’re going to show you we’re not going to be the Norwich of two years ago’ where it was – by Daniel Farke and Webber’s own measure - a miracle for them to stay up.

“That label you will not hear from their mouths for the rest of this summer.”

The discussion was part of a wide-ranging podcast covering all of the latest Canaries news, including the loan exits of Josip Drmic, Sebastian Soto, Josh Martin and Daniel Barden, the imminent return of supporters, pre-season arrangements and Kenny McLean's injury update.

Chief City reporter and podcast host, David Freezer, added: “It will be interesting to see how bullish they are across the board in these sorts of interviews in the months to come and if that determination comes through.

“Because, I don’t know about other people, but I believed Gibson when you saw those words come out of his mouth.

“He’s a man who has been there with Middlesbrough and tasted what Premier League relegation is like.

“As we talked about several times last season, Krul, Hanley and Gibson, that is three particularly strong characters.”

- You can listen to the latest episode of the Pink Un Podcast above - and don't forget to hit the SUBSCRIBE button to ensure every episode downloads via your chosen podcast provider