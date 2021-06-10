A-Z: Arsenal and Arteta can't afford any more mistakes

Published: 5:00 PM June 10, 2021

As we start to profile all of the Premier League sides Norwich City will be up against in the Premier League, Mark Armstrong assesses life at the Emirates

Manager

Mikel Arteta: The jury is still out on the Spaniard. Says a lot of the right things and seems to have built up trust with the younger elements of Arsenal’s squad. However, must eliminate the streaky nature to the Gunners and clearly has a job on to move to remould the squad in the current financial climate.

The issues

City fans are as acutely aware of Arsenal’s needs this summer as they are of the Canaries.

It’s an open secret that Arsenal lack creativity and the world has woken up over the last season what a creator Emi Buendia is for Norwich. However, they have of course been beaten to that punch by Aston Villa.

Efforts will be redoubled to lure Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian made an excellent impression on the Gunners following his January loan move from Real Madrid. All the noises are that manager Mikel Arteta would like to make his move permanent.

Martin Odegaard - will he be at the Emirates next season? - Credit: PA

Uncertainty at Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane’s future is not helping their cause and there are doubts over whether the North London giants could afford the talented Norwegian even if he were available.

That’s the reality for Arteta’s side at the moment as they adjust to the financial impact of Covid and the fact they aren’t a Champions League side any more.

Star man

Tough one. This time last year it was all about the future of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and a bumper contract was duly signed. He wasn’t the same player last season – 10 Premier League goals is below the return either he or the club would have expected.

Bukayo Saka on the other hand was the breakthrough sta. The versatile 19-year-old has carried his side on occasions this campaign and could be an important part of England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

Who’s out?

It’s likely to be a summer of change at the Emirates and towards the end of the season Arteta called on the Gunners board to back him as he tries to drag the club back to the forefront of the English game.

He will be trying to dispense with a lot of dead wood this summer. Veteran defender David Luiz has left whilst they would also like to move on Willian, who only signed last year.

There is uncertainty over Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah with both only having a year on their contracts.

Who’s in?

A creative midfielder is priority number one as earlier discussed by they are also likely to sign a central midfielder after Dani Ceballos’ loan spell ended.

Arteta would also like to to bring in cover for left back Kieran Tierey with former Norwich loanee Ryan Bertrand mooted and there is uncertainty over Hector Bellerin’s Arsenal future at right back (we won’t mention Max Aarons if you don’t...).

Arteta wants to maintain a youthful, hungry streak to his side and a new deal for Emile Smith-Rowe is also high up on the priority list.

Notable meeting

May 5, 2012: Arsenal 3 Norwich City 3

Steve Morison’s famous ‘shush’ gesture when he scored a late equaliser to salvage a draw the Emirates. Yossi Benayoun opened the scoring before Wes Hoolahan levelled. Grant Holt put City ahead but a Robin Van Persie double re-established Arsenal’s hold on the game. However, Morison pulled City level in thrilling finish.

Did you know?

Former Norwich City striker Jamie Cureton is an academy coach with the Gunners.