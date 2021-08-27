TEAM NEWS: Tzolis and Sargent minor doubts for City against Foxes

Video

Published: 12:43 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM August 27, 2021

Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent are both minor doubts for Norwich City's home clash with Leicester tomorrow, after their impressive midweek cup exploits.

Greek international winger Tzolis starred with two goals and two assists on his debut as Bournemouth were swatted aside in a 6-0 romp at Carrow Road in the League Cup second round.

USA striker Sargent laid on one of those goals and scored two himself as he started his first City game but is also a slight concern ahead of the return to Premier League action against the Foxes.

Full-back Bali Mumba was hurt by a poor tackle late in Tuesday's game and will miss the match with a knee problem but head coach Daniel Farke is hopeful the youngster will return after the imminent international break.

“Sadly we still have to play with Przemyslaw Placheta, he is still struggling a little bit with symptoms after his Covid infection," Farke explained.

“I expect he will hopefully be back after the international break but he will definitely miss out for this game.

“Also Bali Mumba is out, he got a bad tackle against his knee in the last game and his kneecap was dislocated for a moment.

“Thank god not a major injury but he will definitely miss this game. We are quite hopeful that he will be able to return for the game after the international break.

“It is already much better than it was after the last game but he will definitely miss this game.

“And I would label it a minor question-mark beside Josh Sargent. He had his full debut the other night in the cup against Bournemouth and he is struggling with some glute problems.

“I would say I am carefully optimistic that he is available but there is a minor question-mark.

“A bigger question-mark behind Christos Tzolis because he is struggling with calf problems since the last game.

“We’ll assess him over the next 24 hours and we’ll see if he is available or not.

“Hopefully he is because he was there with a cracking full debut at Carrow Road but we have to wait to see how the next 24 hours go.”

- You can see how Farke's press conference unfolded in the live blog below.

The Foxes finished fifth last season, slipping out of the top four but still qualifying for the Europa League and winning the FA Cup under Brendan Rodgers' stewardship.

The season started positively thanks to a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Wembley and a 1-0 home win over Wolves during the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

However, Rodgers' side - including former Canaries star James Maddison - slumped to a 4-1 defeat at West Ham on Monday after forward Ayoze Perez was sent off for a dangerous tackle at 1-0 last in the first half.

Norwich bounced back from a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool and a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in the league by romping to a 6-0 win over Bournemouth at Carrow Road in the League Cup on Tuesday.

