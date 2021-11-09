Premier League survival and World Cup qualification are the focus for Teemu Pukki as the striker joins up with Finland and waits for news of his new Norwich City head coach.

The 31-year-old's penalty proved decisive as the Canaries finally earned their first top-flight win since promotion with success at Brentford on Saturday.

City’s hierarchy had already decided the disappointing opening 10 games meant that Daniel Farke needed to be replaced though and the German was relieved of his duties after the victory.

“The season has been difficult,” Pukki said. “There were quite a few happy guys in the locker room after the game when the win was finally confirmed.

“There has been a lot of fighting for it and now we have to kind of start the season from the beginning.

“There are still many games (27) left and there is still every chance to stay in the league.”

The success leaves the Canaries five points from safety ahead of home games against Southampton and Wolves after the international break.

City sporting director Stuart Webber plans to have the new head coach in place before the arrival of the Saints, after deciding to say farewell to Farke and three members of first-team staff.

They depart having helped to create many happy memories during two Championship title triumphs, with Pukki’s 70 goals in 138 matches since arriving from Brondby in 2018 being a pivotal part of those second-tier successes.

“Of course it was a sad feeling,” Pukki added, speaking to the website of the Finnish Football Association. “I could certainly say that I have played the best football of my career under Daniel Farke and we have had great experiences during my career in Norwich.

“I really enjoyed playing under him. But, of course, things like that are part of the sport and now I have to, when the new coach arrives and I go back there, to be fully focussed to play for him.

“Of course, I am grateful to Daniel Farke for the three and a half years that I have been under him and I wish him all the best for the future.

“But now a new story starts in Norwich and hopefully we can get our game rolling in a way that the goals for this season can be taken care of."

The former Celtic and Schalke forward joins his international colleagues for the final two games of World Cup qualification, knowing that two victories would seal at least a play-off spot.

The Finns arrived in Rome on Monday for a training camp before heading to Bosnia & Herzegovina, who are fourth and a point behind them in Group D.

World champions France are likely to seal top spot in the group on the same day against bottom side Kazakhstan and a win would move Finland into second.

The French then head for Helsinki next Tuesday, when the other team in the mix, Ukraine, head to Bosnia as the group is decided.

Pukki scored his 33rd Finland goal during the last international break to become his country’s all-time goal-scorer and if he features in both games he will also become just the fifth players to reach 100 caps for the Nordic nation.

“It's a really good feeling to be here with the guys again and two really important games ahead, so I can't wait for the games,” he added.

“Of course, we want to push for at least second place in the group. France already seems relatively clear as the group winner, but there is a strong desire for the whole team to play in these qualifiers.

“It requires good results. in practice, Bosnia is not forced to win now, but it is close to a forced victory and in addition, against France we should also get points if we want to secure second place.

“Really tight and tough matches but we start from the fact that the goal is to get that second place.”

NCFC POLL: Who do you want to be Norwich City's new head coach?