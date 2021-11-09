POLL: Who do you want to be Norwich City's new head coach?

Poll

The men being linked with Norwich City's head coach vacancy, from left, Dean Smith, Frank Lampard and Kjetil Knutsen - Credit: PA Wire

Plenty of names have featured in reports about Norwich City's head coach vacancy since Daniel Farke's abrupt exit but a shortlist of three names seems to have emerged.

Former Chelsea and Derby manager Frank Lampard appears to be leading the way and is favourite with the bookmakers, being offered at 5/4 by both SkyBet and Paddy Power this morning.

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen also remains in the conversation but it seems the timing may not quite work out, with two wins still required to retain the Norwegian title and an impressive Europa Conference League campaign still active.

Aston Villa's decision to dismiss Dean Smith on Sunday has also provided a strong candidate, who it's believed sporting director Stuart Webber would be keen to talk to if the former Brentford manager is interested in going straight back into the job.

Reports in Norway suggest no approach has been made to speak to Knutsen but Norway manager Stale Solbakken has said the Bodo-/Glimt boss deserves to be linked with Premier League roles.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Lampard was due to have talks with City and renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter last night, saying: "Frank Lampard had a conversation with Norwich City board today but still no decision made.

"Three names on the list, meeting planned to progress in internal talks and decide. Lampard’s still thinking about his next step after Chelsea chapter."

The surprise report from Sky Sports to include Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on the list of candidates appears to have gained little traction, with the Austrian's team 13th and nine points better off than bottom side Norwich, after a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa.

It's understood the Canaries hope to have their new man in place by the end of this week, ahead of the visit of Southampton to Carrow Road on Saturday, November 20, after the international break.

- Which of the three current favourites would be your preference? Let us know in the poll above, or offer your suggestions in the comment section below

ODDS

As of 8am Tuesday morning, the odds provided by Sky Bet were as follows...

Frank Lampard 5/4

Kjetil Knutsen 2/1

Dean Smith 3/1

Mark Robins 16/1

Roy Hodgson 16/1

Russell Martin 18/1

NCFC EXTRA: Why Lampard to Norwich City might make more sense than you think