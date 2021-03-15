'It's miles from my house!' - why pundit doesn't want to cover City
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Robbie Savage has admitted he doesn’t want to cover Norwich City games in the Premier League because “it’s miles away from my house”.
The former Premier League midfielder turned BBC pundit took part in a debate alongside Chris Sutton on BBC 606 with the pair discussing with a caller if Norwich could make a better attempt at staying in the top-flight next season if they can gain promotion.
“I’m pleased for Norwich,” said Savage. “I’m not bothered if they’re in the Premier League or not as long as I don’t have to do their games!
“It’s miles away from my house – it's about seven hours!”
Savage, who praised the work of sporting director Stuart Webber, is however sceptical whether Norwich have a structure capable of sustaining Premier League football having failed the last time they were in the top-flight.
However, caller, Mike, believes Norwich should set their sights high and look to emulate Leicester City, arguing that Norwich is a similar sized club to Brendan Rodgers’ men.
Savage retorted: “Leicester are much bigger. Norwich are miles away from Leicester!”
Is Savage right? Is it fantasy for Norwich to look towards what Leicester have done in the Premier League? Tell us in the comments below.