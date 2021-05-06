Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Rosenborg set for talks with Tettey

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:42 PM May 6, 2021   
Alex Tettey is entering the final months of his long spell at Norwich City

Alex Tettey is entering the final months of his long spell at Norwich City

Rosenborg boss Age Hareide wants to convince Alex Tettey to postpone his retirement plans. 

The Rosenborg plans to hold talks with Tettey, who it was announced earlier this week would be leaving Norwich City this summer at the end of his contract. 

Tettey admitted he plans to return to Norway and could find himself with an offer from the club that launched his career. 

“I have previously read that Alexander would give up after Norwich, but by all means, if we could get him to extend his career for the rest of the season,” Hareide told TV 2. 

Tettey previously played under Hareide when he was the national team boss and it seems the 35-year-old left a good impression. 

“Alexander is a player I know incredibly well,” added Hareide. “He is a super guy and wonderful to have in the environment. We have had great success in picking up the ones we have picked up. Markus Henriksen and Per Ciljan Skjelbred have had a great influence, and set a standard for the training.” 

