Published: 7:00 PM October 22, 2021

Josh Sargent had an early shot deflected just wide during Norwich City's 0-0 draw with Brighton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hard work is in the genes for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, who is determined to make his home state of Missouri proud as a Premier League player.

Originally from the O'Fallon area of St Louis, the 21-year-old excelled in American football, basketball and baseball as a youngster before dedicating his focus to football.

The USA international has displayed his hunger for hard work during his eight Canaries appearances so far but heads to Chelsea on Saturday in search of his first Premier League goal, having scored twice in the 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup earlier this season.

"I think that is more of a mentality thing, it is the competitor inside of me," he said of his work rate.

"I just want to win and do everything I can to help my team win, and I think that is also a Midwest thing.

"I don't know why but a lot of people from the Midwest are known as hard workers. That is just how it has been."

Sargent was speaking to City's official OTBC matchday programme ahead of last weekend's 0-0 home draw with Brighton, during which he wasted two excellent chances to overshadow his best top-flight performance so far.

Asked how he was settling in and how Norfolk compares to his home in the US, Sargent explained: "I don't think you can compare the two but I would say that one similarity is that Norwich is not a big city.

"It was quite relaxing, where I was in the US. There is not a lot going on but that is very comfortable with me. Coming here it is the same type of way and I like it.

"My wife has felt very good here as well. We have found a house, just moved in, just got a car, so everything is finally coming together so we are feeling very good now.

"It has definitely been a little bit stressful and a little bit of a headache sorting all of that stuff out.

"Now it will let me relax a little bit more and put my mind even more towards the football."

Sargent has started the Canaries' last four Premier League matches, helping to grind out the stabilising goalless draws with Burnley and Brighton which put the first points on the board.

"It has obviously not been the easiest of starts with the results that we have had but, to be honest, I still think we have a good atmosphere within the club," he added.

"I think everybody is still believing that we are going to get through this season fine. We know we have to start getting results but each week you can see us, at least in my opinion, progressing a little bit further.

"We still have a lot to learn. We have some young guys in the team and everybody is getting to know each other still, but I think it is progressing the right way and we're looking forward to getting some points.

"Personally, I know that is a big step up from the Bundesliga. It is more physical, it is a faster pace and I think once everybody adapts to that and gets used to it, we are going to start getting results."

