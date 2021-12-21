Should City cash in on Aarons in January to fund survival push?

Opinion

Should Norwich City cash in on Max Aarons this January or do the Canaries need to keep their right-back to secure Premier League survival?

The England Under-21 international is three games short of making his 150th appearance for City, having been a consistent and reliable member of the team since emerging as an 18-year-old during the early stages of 2018-19.

Two Championship title triumphs, the 2019 EFL Young Player of the Season award, 15 international U21 caps and a nomination for the prestigious Golden Boy award have all contributed to the youngster's high profile.

Having also been included in the Championship Team of the Season twice, the former Luton Town trainee has achieved a great deal ahead of his 22nd birthday on January 4, recently surpassing 50 Premier League appearances.

Part of that emergence has seen the speedy full-back linked with transfer interest from an impressive list of top clubs, most notably when Barcelona made an approach last year but weren't willing to commit to an obligation to make a loan deal permanent.

Roma also had an approach dismissed in January and Borussia Dortmund also reportedly made a move late in the summer transfer window.

Aarons has also been linked to clubs including Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and West Ham.

The academy product appears to be the club's most valuable asset ahead of January, with sporting director Stuart Webber having already said that serious business during the window would likely need a sale to generate funds after a busy summer of 11 signings initially worth around £60million.

Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke as head coach at the start of November and has taken five points from his first six matches, with an initial bounce not lasting long.

Three successive defeats and one goal in the last five matches leave the former Aston Villa and Brentford boss with a difficult job, although City are still only three points from safety despite being bottom and only scoring eight goals in 17 games.

So, would you sell Aarons if it meant being able to bring in two or three more quality players? Or is Aarons too important to be sold?

Perhaps you think getting the most from the raft of summer signings should remain the priority, to keep further upheaval to a minimum, and that Aarons' future should be left on the back-burner until the summer.

With the fit-again Sam Byram bolstering full-back options alongside Greece international left-back Dimitris Giannoulis and Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams, who is right-footed, there is also young prospect Bali Mumba. Would those options suffice if a big bid for Aarons arrived?

The Milton Keynes-raised defender moved to a new agency at the start of the season and has spoken about that bringing former England and Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand on board as a personal mentor.

He also spoke to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano about how he deals with regular speculation and his ambitions to play abroad one day.

