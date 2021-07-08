Sorensen braced for more banter in the City dressing room

Published: 11:26 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM July 8, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Jacob Sorensen has described the 'brilliant atmosphere' he experienced at Wembley while supporting Denmark - as he braced for more Euros banter as the only Dane in the Canaries dressing room.

The 23-year-old was given constant reminders of the excitement around the Three Lions as City's players stepped up pre-season at Colney, with striker Jordan Hugill the tormentor in chief among his English teammates.

Renditions of Three Lions and World In Motion in the dressing room at the Lotus Training Centre, from Hugill and Todd Cantwell, ensured the former Denmark Under-21 international couldn't escape the big match build-up.

Proudly hanging a red Denmark shirt above his changing station was matched by Hugill hanging his white England shirt, with Sorensen trying to laugh off the attention as City fans were taken inside the dressing room banter via social media.

Following the Three Lions' 2-1 victory after extra-time, Sorensen posted a photo of the view he had at Wembley among around 7,000 UK-based Denmark fans able to attend as part of an attendance of 64,950 for the semi-final.

"Brilliant atmosphere yesterday and what a game," the former Esbjerg midfielder posted on Twitter.

"Not funny being a Dane in the UK at the moment, especially not with Jordan Hugill around!"

Hugill responded with a GIF to assure Canaries fans there was no love lost as international rivalries added some fun to the pre-season fitness work.

Sorensen won seven U21 caps for his country and is the seventh Dane to have played for the Canaries.

He played alongside Mikkel Damsgaard at U21 level, the 21-year-old midfielder who scored the brilliant free-kick which had given Denmark the lead at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Bukayo Saka had forced an own goal to equalise before half-time and Harry Kane - who had an unsuccessful loan spell at Norwich as a youngster - earned England a deserved win, despite seeing his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the first half of extra-time.

The Tottenham star reacted first to turn in the loose ball and spark delirious celebrations as England's first tournament final since 1966 was sealed.

Italy await in the final at Wembley on Sunday (8pm) after edging past Spain in Tuesday's semi-final, winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.